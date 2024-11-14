Who is Knowa De Baraso? 13-year-old Democrat who became viral sensation ‘not surprised’ by Trump's win; Here's why

Knowa de Baraso, a 13-year-old kid, became a viral sensation after advocating for US Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 presidential election. The young Democrat was just five when Donald Trump won the White House race in 2016. Knowa de Baraso, a 13-year-old kid, used his X handle with over 112,000 followers to seek support of Kamala Harris in this election.(Knowa de Baraso/Instagram)

In 2024 election campaign, he used his X handle with over 112,000 followers to seek support of Harris.

While Trump won the US election with 312 Electoral College votes against Harris' 226, Republicans regained the Senate majority. In addition, the GOP managed to maintain its slim advantage in the House of Representatives.

52 percent of men between the ages of 18 and 44 voted for Trump in the election, indicating his strong support among Gen Z men.

Following Trump's victory, the the youngest faces of the Democratic Party speaks to Newsweek and shared his views about the future of America.

‘I wasn’t surprised’: Knowa on Trump's win

On being asked if he was optimistic about US' future under Trump's upcoming administration, Knowa said, “To be honest, this might surprise you, but the answer is no.”

“Given that we also lost the House and Senate, I don't see a clear path for the progressive policies I've championed to be passed,” he added.

Knowa further commented on the young generation's massive support to Trump. Stressing that he “wasn't surprised”, the 13-year-old stated the Trump campaign “strategically targeted younger, college-age voters, recognizing them as a potentially more impressionable group, and many fell for his rhetoric.”

Knowa gives piece of advice to Democrats

He acknowledged the significance of “the need for more transparency” in campaigns after evaluating the election's outcome.

According to him, college students were not aware about the fact that Harris, as vice president, assisted in the cancellation of $170 billion in student loans. Similarly, she invested $16 billion in historically Black colleges and institutions, which many HBCU students were unaware of, he stated.

Knowa claimed that despite the fact that he will not be able to vote for another five years, he nonetheless went to the polling station with his parents and 25 other family members.

Also Read: Who is Shayne Coplan? Polymarket CEO’s house raided by FBI after betting platform predicts Trump win

How Knowa became Internet sensation?

Talk radio station WTMJ claims that Knowa was the youngest person invited to the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) as influencer

Knowa went viral after debating election conspiracy theories with Mike Lindell at the event. The teen later shared their video on his X account.

Knowa continued to use his online profile as a non-political influencer before the DNC to promote the charitable activities he had done as a child, including aiding in storm recovery.

He told Newsweek that he eventually realised that politics is also a kind of charitable endeavor. “It's about changing people's minds and creating positive impact.”

After Knowa went viral at the DNC, Roland Martin offered her a show on the Black Star Network, which is known for covering a wide range of issues, including politics.

Responding to a question about his future, he said: “I do see myself sticking around in the entertainment world and influencing the world for a little while.”

“I'm not going anywhere,” he concluded.