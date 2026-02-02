Knowa De Baraso reacts to Don Lemon’s release: 'We must defend our freedom of speech'

Journalist Don Lemon was released from custody on Friday without having to pay a bond after his arrest in connection with a federal civil rights indictment tied to his coverage of an anti-immigration protest at a Minnesota church. A judge allowed Lemon to go free on his own recognisance while he fights the charges. Knowa De Baraso (L) and Don Lemon (R): Knowa De Baraso reacts to Don Lemon's release and raises concerns about press freedom and freedom of speech (Courtesy of Knowa De Baraso)

His next hearing is scheduled for February 9 in federal court in Minneapolis.

The decision to release Lemon came after gaining support from Democratic politicians, attorneys, and First Amendment activists who have described the arrest as a "disgraceful affront" to the Constitution and as “troubling,” Forbes reported.

Podcast Host Knowa De Baraso of “Now you know with Knowa De Baraso” also had a passionate response. In an Instagram story, De Baraso celebrated Lemon's freedom but used the moment to ring alarms about freedom of speech in the United States.

Read more: Don Lemon quotes the Bible after Grammys gala ovation, Trump responds

“Fight for freedom of speech” On Instagram, De Baraso shared a story with Don Lemon's press comment after his release, where he reaffirms, “I will not be silent.”

De Baraso shares another story, saying he “couldn't be happier that Don Lemon is free.” He further warned about threats to constitutional rights in his post.

“Now, while it’s a wonderful thing that he’s out, this will certainly not be the last time something like this happens,” De Baraso wrote.

He further urges his followers to “be ready.” He writes, “When it happens again, we must be ready to fight with all hands on deck to protect our freedom of speech.”

His comment corroborates with Lemon's statement to the press that De Baraso previously posted, “There is no more important time than right now, for a free and independent media that shines the light on truth and holds those in power accountable.”

At the time of Lemon's arrest, De Baraso posted on X, calling to “Free Don Lemon.” He wrote, “Don Lemon is a true warrior for free speech. He risked everything to bring honest, uncensored reporting to light.”