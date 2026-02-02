Don Lemon quotes Bible after Grammys gala ovation; Trump responds with ‘sleazebag’ remark

Don Lemon was released from prison after the Department of Justice announced FACE Act charges against him over this month's Cities Church protest. The former CNN anchor broke his silence, quoting the Bible. However, his Substack post has only angered President Donald Trump. Don Lemon is seen in the audience during the Recording Academy and Clive Davis' Salute To Industry Icons pre-Grammy gala (AFP)

Lemon was arrested overnight in Los Angeles while he was prepping for the Grammys. However, he was released without bail. “I will not be silenced," the 59-year-old said.

“I have spent my entire career covering the news. I will not stop now,” he added. “In fact there is no more important time than right now, this very moment, for a free and independent media that shines a light on the truth and holds those in power accountable.”

Don Lemon quotes the Bible Lemon further quoted the Bible. “The truth shall set you free. The free press does not exist to reassure the nation. It exists to reveal it to itself,” he said in a Substack post Saturday.

In a long, scripture-filled reflection drawing on James Baldwin, Dr Martin Luther King Jr, Lemon expressed his frustration over Friday’s arrest.

“If journalists are silenced, citizens are blinded. If truth is criminalized, freedom becomes ceremonial. If the First Amendment is optional, democracy itself is optional. And still, somewhere in the distance, the old song continues - not as nostalgia, but as prophecy. Ain’t gonna let nobody turn me around,” he added.

Trump slams ‘sleazebag’ Lemon Meanwhile, President Trump was questioned about Don Lemon's arrest. He replied: “I don't know anything about the Don Lemon thing, but he's a sleazebag. He's a washup. Probably from his standpoint, [this is] the best thing that could happen to him.”

“He got no viewers. He was a failure. He's a failed host, and now he's in the news. I didn't know anything about it, no.”