Podcast host Knowa De Baraso slams Nicki Minaj for 'spreading misinformation', calls for celeb accountability| Exclusive

Podcast host Knowa De Baraso has emerged as one of the many voices against Nicki Minaj's public MAGA alignment. Knowa De Baraso is calling for “greater accountability" from celebrities in the wake of frequent "misinformation spreading." Knowa De Baraso voices concern over Nicki Minaj's alignment with MAGA and the spreading of misinformation.(Courtesy of Team Knowa De Baraso)

Through a series of Instagram stories posted on January 1, De Baraso expressed disappointment with what he described as the rapper's repeated spread of misinformation, particularly surrounding US political figures and the ongoing violence in Nigeria, emphasising that unchecked celebrity rhetoric can harm public discourse.

De Baraso said, “Nicki’s recent statements are troubling. She has promoted misinformation and used rhetoric about US politicians that she is frankly uneducated about.”

“Nail on the head”

De Baraso, who hosts the iHeart podcast "Now you know with Knowa De Baraso", reposted a clip from a political commentator, Angela Rye, leader of his podcast network, with the caption “nail on the head.”

Knowa's Instagram Story

The clip addressed Minaj's framing of violence in Nigeria as religiously motivated persecution of Christians. The clip highlights that the concern is not of partisan disagreement. It is instead the issue of responsible influence, particularly when celebrities with significant reach engage in political commentary with half-baked information.

Knowa told HT, “I fully support celebrities engaging in politics, even if they choose to align with Republicans, but when misinformation is presented as fact, it becomes toxic to the political process.”

In the second story following the clip, Knowa calls Minaj's spread of misinformation out by writing, “Nicki Minaj... I'd tag you if you didn't have to delete your Instagram due to backlash. You've ruined your legacy over a party that will be gone in a matter of 3 years. a party that will be dead, in just 3 years.”

Knowa's Instagram Story

He then proceeds to praise long-standing rival of Cardi B in terms of music and politics by posting another story that reads, “Thank you @iamcardib for your unwavering commitment to the rights of all Americans.”

Knowa's Instagram Story

What prompted De Baraso to slam Minaj?

De Baraso's critique coincides with increased scrutiny of Minaj after her December participation at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, where she praised President Donald Trump, criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom, and mentioned Vice President J.D. Vance.

Moreover, Minaj's increased voicing of her opinions on X that project transphobia and her support for Trump. She has taken a stand on various matters, such as violence in Nigeria and COVID vaccination, which have received massive public backlash and some of which have been labelled ‘misinformation’.

De Baraso has taken a stand against her aligning with the MAGA agenda and parroting the information from republican politicians without verifying facts.

He said, “ One of my biggest goals has always been making sure that celebrities and influencers use their platforms responsibly by spreading truthful, accurate information. I take that responsibility seriously myself, and I make every effort to ensure that what I say is rooted in fact.”

Knowa, with his podcast, aims to bring honesty back to fashion as he features politicians and celebrities in his show and asks his guests to think about their political and cultural impact.

He said, “I will continue to ensure misinformation is combated at every opportunity.”