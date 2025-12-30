Cardi B slams ‘mean’ fans for hate over Stefon Diggs relationship: ‘I already had a baby’

Cardi B has called out “mean” fans for sending her hate messages over her relationship with Stefon Diggs. The 33-year-old welcomed a son with the New England Patriots wide receiver in November. “Y’all need to calm down,” she told her followers who have been “dragging” the couple's relationship in a video message shared on X. File photo of Stefon Diggs and Cardi B(Getty Images via AFP)

Cardi B slams fans for hate over Stefon Diggs relationship

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker explained she can only go forward now, saying, “You want me to leave my man and f–k yours? What y’all want me to do?” “I can’t change s–t. I can’t go back in time,” Cardi went on, adding, “I already had a baby. Y’all want me to put my baby back in my p—y?” She further criticised her fans for being “a little bit too mean,” asking if they were ok?

She further told her fans that she is “super stressed out” amid preparations for her upcoming tour. Instead of hate over Diggs, Cardi asked her fans to show her some love and support. “I need my support system, my fans, to love me,” the rapper said, adding, “I want y’all to come to my tour and enjoy yourselves with me.”

“Don’t be dragging me,” Cardi reiterated, adding, “That’s enough! Alright? It’s enough!” She concluded her message by wishing fans “health, money, prosperity [and] happiness” for the new year. “Wish me the same thing, alright? Leave me alone though, s–t! Damn, y’all scare me sometimes!”

Cardi also shares three children: daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 6, son Wave Set Cephus, 4, and daughter Blossom Belle Cephus, 1, with her ex-husband Offset (real name Kiari Cephus). Meanwhile, Diggs shares five more children with multiple women, per Page Six.