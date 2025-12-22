'Why Stefon Diggs doesn't wear shoulder pads': Patriots WR's latest injury sparks concerns

Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots walks off of the field during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens(Getty Images via AFP) Stefon Diggs injury news: The New England Patriots faced a brief scare involving wide receiver Stefon Diggs vs Ravens Stefon Diggs injury news: The New England Patriots faced a brief scare involving wide receiver Stefon Diggs during the opening half of their Week 16 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. The 32-year-old was shaken up early in the first quarter after hauling in an impressive reception from rookie quarterback Drake Maye. However, following the play, he appeared to be dealing with discomfort in his shoulder and was later escorted to the medical tent for further evaluation, which was believed to include a concussion check.

Diggs was soon cleared and returned to the field, easing concerns about a potential long-term issue. However, all social media users were asking was: ‘Why does Stefon Diggs not wear shoulder pads?’

Well, he does wear pads, but they are smaller than the usual size. “Stefon Diggs' shoulder pads are thinner than the cast of Wicked,” one person reacted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Duh Stefon Diggs you hurt your shoulder, you aren’t wearing any f*****g shoulder pads lol,” another one added.

“If stefon diggs wore shoulder pads his shoulder wouldn’t get hurt lol,” a third fan tweeted.

Stefon Diggs’ resurgence has quietly become one of the defining storylines of the New England Patriots’ season as they push toward AFC contention. Signed in the offseason to stabilize a young offense, Diggs has emerged as a crucial piece for the Patriots team.

His arrival in New England came with questions. After six straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Vikings and Bills from 2018 to 2023, Diggs’ trajectory stalled following a trade to Houston and a season-ending knee injury that cut short an underwhelming eight-game stint with the Texans. Free agency left uncertainty about whether the 10-year veteran could return to elite form.

Those doubts have largely faded. Now healthy and paired with second-year quarterback Drake Maye, Diggs has helped fuel a Patriots turnaround, with New England sitting at 10-2 and firmly in the playoff picture. The move has looked mutually beneficialm a fresh start for Diggs and a reliable target for a developing offense.

“I’m thankful to be where I’m at right now, around a good group of guys," Diggs said recently after celebrating being a year removed from last year's knee surgery. “But more importantly, I think is we’re still going. We’re right in the thick of it. I feel like I can’t get caught up in the moment, but I would be remiss if I didn’t thank God and thank my teammates and everybody for pushing me where I’m at right now. But more importantly I’m still grinding.”