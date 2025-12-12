JD Vance picks his side in Cardi B vs Nicki Minaj rap feud. Here's what happened

JD Vance has picked his side in the now-dormant Cardi B vs Nicki Minaj rap feud. The vice president showed his support for the Trinidadian rapper on X Wednesday night. The 41-year-old made the admission while replying to one of her pro-Trump posts. JD Vance picks Nicki Minaj over Cardi B(AFP)

JD Vance praises Nicki Minaj amid feud with Cardi B

Minaj, who said in February 2020 that she wouldn't “jump on the Donald Trump bandwagon,” wrote “Trumps>Chumps” on X. The since-deleted post drew a reply from Vance that read “Minaj>Cardi.” While neither of them provided much context behind their opinions, the VP seemingly referred to the two rappers' years-long feud.

Back in September, Minaj aimed at Cardi's latest album sales, reposting several tweets that noted she still held the “biggest first-week for a female rap album this decade.” The Chun Li hitmaker also posted then deleted “4.99,” which fans thought was a reference to the Bodak Yellow crooner's discounted album price.

Meanwhile, Cardi hit back with, “You must’ve missed me, huh crazy?? Now kiss my feet.” According to Forbes, the feud intensified, with both rappers making personal comments. The 33-year-old called out Minaj's brother, who is incarcerated for child rape.

Minaj, 43, has recently shown support for Trump despite her past comments against the president. Last month, she lauded White House's TikTok video of him and Melania Trump set to the viral mashup of her track Beez in the Trap and 4 Non Blondes' What's Up?.

“This is pretty incredible,” she commented. She elaborated on X, “The President & First Lady of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Barbz, idk which one of you uploaded this to the white house TikTok but just know unlimited backstage Gag City for life.” “Idk what timeline we’re on right now. I’m just goin w/ the flow.”