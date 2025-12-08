'Send your wife, kids back to India': JD Vance faces backlash for calling mass migration 'theft' of American Dream

US Vice President JD Vance's latest remark on mass migration is drawing sharp criticism online with social media users reminding him of his wife Usha Vance's Indian heritage. US Vice President JD Vance with his wife, Usha Vance, and daughter Mirabel. AFP(AFP)

Vance had called “mass migration a theft of the American Dream”, a remark labelled “hypocritical” as critics pointed out that his wife, Usha, is the daughter of Indian immigrants.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Vance said that large-scale immigration is a "threat" to job opportunities for American workers. "Mass migration is theft of the American Dream. It has always been this way, and every position paper, think tank piece, and econometric study suggesting otherwise is paid for by the people getting rich off of the old system," Vance said on Sunday.

Vance's remark on X prompted sharp criticism from social media users. Several users mockingly suggested that he should send back his wife and kids to India.

"Ok, send your wife and kids back to India and we'll believe you mean it. You and the orange turd are married to immigrants, and Barron is literally an anchor baby. You and Ericka gonna get together. Bad look to your racist base that hates brown people, so you'll dump Usha," one user said.

"That means you have to send Usha, her Indian family, and your biracial kids back to India. Let us know when you buy the plane tickets. You must lead by example," another user wrote.

"Wait, isn’t your wife Indian from an immigrant family?" a third user mentioned.

Usha Vance, a lawyer, married JD Vance in 2014. She is the first Asian American and first Hindu American second lady.

JD Vance has once again stirred controversy with remarks on immigration and personal beliefs. On a recent podcast with the New York Post, Vance said it was “totally reasonable” to give priority to neighbours who share one’s race, language, or skin colour. He also stated that a future Trump administration would try to remove as many undocumented migrants as possible.

The comments drew widespread criticism online and reignited debate over Vance’s past statements about his wife, Usha. He previously expressed hope that she would adopt his Christian faith, though he later clarified that Usha “has no plans to convert.” Nonetheless, social media users responded with renewed scrutiny.