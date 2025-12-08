JD Vance recalls how Donald Trump made a ‘shoe size’ joke in middle of an important meeting

JD Vance recently recalled Donald Trump's crude banter at the Oval Office, which left the audience in stitches. The vice president shared a "behind-the-scenes moment" where the president made a shoe size joke after calling Vance and Marco Rubio’s shoes “s****y”. JD Vance reveals “behind-the-scenes” moment from the Oval Office. (Screengrab (X))

While explaining what it is like to work with President Trump, Vance said, “People often ask me what it's like to be the Vice President of the United States," adding, “And a lot of it is exactly as you would expect it to look like if you watched on TV or just paid attention to the media. But sometimes you get these behind-the-scenes moments that I will never, ever forget for the rest of my life.”

"So, for example, I'm in the Oval Office with the President and Marco Rubio, and we're talking about something really important," Vance continued. He added, “The President kind of holds up his hand and says, ‘No, no, no, hold on a second. There's something much more important. Shoes.’ He peers over the resolute desk and he says, 'Marco, JD, you guys have s****y shoes’.”

The president then went on to show a catalogue to Vance and Rubio. “He goes out and grabs a catalogue. There happens to be another politician in the room I won't say who, and you'll find out why in a second. And he actually runs us through this incredible shoe catalogue. The President is gifting us with four pairs of shoes.”

When he asked the third person in the room, the politician replied, “Seven.” To which, the president replied, "And he asks this politician, who I won't embarrass, what his shoe size is, and he says, ‘seven’. The President, he kind of leans back in his chair and says, 'You know you can tell a lot about a man by his shoe size.' ”

The video prompted varied responses. An individual wrote, “Marco Rubio is a simple man. I saw him speak years ago. He was wearing an off the rack suit and crappy shoes. I noticed that. That's when I realized he was about the people and not himself.”

Another added, “The economy is going to hell in a hand basket and he’s worried about people’s shoes. Typical.” A third posted, “Now they are all solemates!” A fourth commented, “This is cringe.”