Why is ‘Quiet Piggy’ trending on X? Trump stokes another row amid Epstein files scandal

President Donald Trump reprimanded a journalist by stating “quiet, piggy” during an interaction with the media aboard Air Force One on Friday regarding the Jeffrey Epstein documents. Donald Trump to drew criticism for telling a female reporter to be 'quiet, piggy' during a press encounter aboard Air Force One.(Bloomberg)

In a video of a press gaggle on November 14, which was made public by the White House, Trump can be heard saying “quiet, quiet piggy” as a female reporter, who was positioned off camera, starts to pose a question concerning the Epstein documents. The President then seems to gesture with a finger towards her.

Jennifer Jacobs of CBS News later mentioned in a post on X that the reporter was from Bloomberg.

Also Read: Bill Clinton breaks silence on Epstein probe amid ‘blowing Bubba’ buzz, ‘These emails prove…’

Trump faces backlash for snapping at reporter over Epstein files

Meanwhile, several people took to X to ask why is ‘Quiet, Piggy’ trending on X, with one blasting the POTUS, writing: "U.S. President points at a female reporter saying "quiet piggy" and the entire U.S. isn't calling for his removal? Trump is the epitome of a misogynist. No context can justify this. Disagree?"

“misogynist; a person who dislikes, despises, or is strongly prejudiced against women.” the user added.

“This is the president of the United States who himself is overweight calling another person piggy,” a second person said.

Trump says ‘time to move from Democrat Hoax’

Trump has subsequently urged House Republicans to vote in favor of releasing the Epstein documents, asserting in a Truth Social post on Sunday that “we have nothing to hide” and that “it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax.”

On Tuesday, the House will vote on whether to make all unclassified documents pertaining to the Epstein probe public. The measure would then proceed to the Senate and ultimately reach the President's desk. On Monday, Trump declared he would sign the law allowing the data to be made public.

“We'll give them everything,” he said while speaking in the Oval Office. “Sure. I would let them, let the Senate look at it, let anybody look at it, but don’t talk about it too much, because honestly, I don’t want to take it away from us. It’s really a Democrat problem. The Democrats were Epstein’s friends, all of them, and it’s a hoax.”