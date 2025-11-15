Fact-check: Did the White House really say Epstein was talking about a different Donald Trump in emails? Know the truth

House Democrats on Wednesday released new emails from Jeffrey Epstein, including one suggesting that Donald Trump "knew about the girls" and another claiming Trump "spent hours" with one of the victims at his residence. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on Air Force One on his way to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt listens.(AP)

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said the emails "raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein's horrific crimes."

Also Read: Fact-check: Trump resigning tonight? Viral claim arises as Epstein email row rocks MAGA base

Did the White House claim Epstein meant a 'different Donald Trump'?

As the emails circulated, social media users widely shared claims that the White House said "Jeffrey Epstein was talking about a different Donald Trump."

The rumor originated from NewsThump, a UK-based satire site, which posted a piece titled, "Jeffrey Epstein was talking about a different Donald Trump, insists White House."

The article jokingly suggested the emails referred to "a quiet accountant from Delaware or a plumber with the same name."

It even quoted Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in a clearly satirical manner: "Let’s not jump to conclusions like the fake news media. 'Donald Trump’ is a very common name, there could be dozens of them across the country. Maybe even hundreds, if you include the ones who legally changed their names for attention. It’s just irresponsible to assume these highly damaging emails refer to our Donald Trump, just because they were friends and were filmed partying together."

This claim is entirely false and satirical.

What the White House actually said

Karoline Leavitt said the emails were "selectively leaked" by House Democrats to "liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump."

"The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre," she added.

Also Read: Candace Owens drops bombshell claim amid Epstein's ‘Trump Bubba’ email and more: ‘They are blackmailing'

Trump responds

On Friday, Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he knew “nothing” about the emails from Epstein suggesting he was aware of the financier’s sexual abuse, according to AFP.

"I know nothing about that. They would have announced that a long time ago," Trump said, referencing a 2019 email from Epstein stating "of course he knew about the girls."