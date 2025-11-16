Bill Clinton breaks silence on Epstein probe amid ‘blowing Bubba’ buzz, ‘These emails prove…’

Bill Clinton has reacted following US President Donald Trump's declaration that he will request that the Department of Justice (DoJ) to probe the former Democratic president's connections to Jeffrey Epstein. The DoJ's intention to look into Epstein's ties to well-known politicians, such as Bill Clinton, has rekindled public discussion about the late financier's high-profile contacts.

“Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years. But he also saw strength, because I was president, so he dictated a couple of memos to himself,” Trump said while speaking to reporters on Air Force One, as per an audio recording shared by the White House.

“You’re gonna find out what did he know, with respect to Bill Clinton, with respect to the head of Harvard, with respect to all of those people that he knew, including JP Morgan Chase,” the POTUS added.

Bill Clinton denies any wrongdoing

Clinton's spokeswoman, Angel Ureña, stated in a brief statement on X: “These emails prove Bill Clinton did nothing and knew nothing. The rest is noise meant to distract from election losses, backfiring shutdowns, and who knows what else.”

The inquiry, which was started at Trump's request, puts into question the impartiality of federal law enforcement, the political objectives behind these kinds of investigation, and the continuous demands for openness regarding Epstein's network and the justice of survivors.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi declared on Friday that she had directed Jay Clayton, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, to probe into Epstein's connections to Trump's political rivals, including Clinton.

Speculations around Trump ‘Blowing buzz’ claim

The move comes after Congress recently made thousands of pages of records pertaining to Epstein public and continued bipartisan calls for the unsealing of further material.

There has been a lot of conjecture on social media following the release of an email from Epstein's brother Mark Epstein, claiming that Trump “blowing Bubba.”

Trump has already denounced the emails and their content as a “hoax” and held the Democrats responsible for the fiasco.

Is Bill Clinton a ‘Bubba’?

Notably, former President Clinton is recognized by a moniker ‘Bubba’.

“Ask him if Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba?” Mark says in an email thread which mentions former White House chief strategist Steven Bannon.

However, the email does not specify whom he was referring to, leaving the context ambiguous.

Meanwhile, several X users shared the screenshot of the email on X, with many speculating if Clinton is “Bubba.”

One person said, “‘Wait, what? What is happening here? My understanding is the reference to ‘Bubba’ is Bill Clinton? This is a lot to digest.”

“‘Jeffrey Epstein asked his brother, Mark Epstein, whether Putin has photos of Trump blowing ‘Bubba,’ which is Bill Clinton’s nickname,” another stated.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, Bubba can be used as a word of affection for a child or man who is likely an “elder brother”.

However, it may be disparaging for “a white man from the southern US, especially one who is thought to be of low social class or badly educated,” as per the dictionary.

The phrase is frequently used in southern areas, possibly in reference to Clinton's former position as Arkansas governor.