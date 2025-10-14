Which banks are open on Columbus Day? Check holiday hours for JP Morgan, BoA, Wells Fargo, Citibank and more

Indigenous Peoples' Day, recently renamed as Columbus Day by President Trump, is a federal holiday in the United States. It means most major banks, such as Bank of America, JP Morgan, Citibank and Wells Fargo are closed on October 13, Monday. However, two major private banks will remain open, and customers can carry out in-person transactions during the banking hours. Representational image.(Unsplash)

The two banks that will remain open on Columbus Day are TD Bank and Chase. While TD Bank will facilitate all transactions as usual, Chase has announced that some services will not be available to customers till Tuesday, October 14.

Besides, at Chase, recurring transactions, deposits, and other transactions will be posted on the next day.

Banking Hours For Chase And TD Banks

Chase Bank: Monday–Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Saturdays often have shorter hours.

TD Bank: Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00–6:00 p.m.; weekends have limited hours (e.g. Saturday 9:00 AM–1:00 PM or similar)

Note: There could be regional variation in timings. Check with your local branch for more details.

Holiday Hours At Major US Banks

Most major US banks, including the four largest banks - JP Morgan, Citibank, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America, are closed due to Columbus Day, just like all federal holidays. They will reopen on Tuesday, October 14. Here's a detailed breakdown of the holiday hours at major US banks.

Bank of America: Closed on federal holidays — all branches shut down.

Wells Fargo: Closed on federal holidays (including Columbus Day) for all branches.

Capital One Bank: Follows the usual federal holiday closures.

Kearny Bank: Closed on federal holidays.

Truist Bank: Follows federal holiday closures (branches closed).

Citibank: Generally closed on federal holidays (i.e. in-person services are unavailable).

M&T Bank: Closed on federal holidays.

Citizens Bank: Closed on federal holidays per general banking norms.

PNC Bank: Does not process transactions on federal holidays; branches are closed.

Spencer Savings Bank: Closed on federal holidays.

Santander Bank: Closed on federal holidays (branches closed).