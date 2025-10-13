Is post office closed on Columbus Day 2025? Holiday hours for USPS, UPS, FedEx and more

Monday, October 13, marks Columbus Day, a federal holiday that commemorates the arrival of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus in the Americas back in 1492. While it's a day that's still widely observed, it's also become a time for reflection and debate. These days, many states choose to mark it as Indigenous Peoples' Day, a day to acknowledge and celebrate the history of Native American communities, as per Newsweek. Is there mail delivery on Columbus Day 2025? USPS, UPS, and FedEx holiday schedules explained(AP File)

Because it's a federal holiday, many government offices and services, including the United States Postal Service (USPS), are affected. If you're waiting for a special delivery or need to get some mail sent out, here's what you need to know about how each of the major carriers is running today.

USPS hours

The US Postal Service has shut down for the day. Your local post office will be closed, and there won't be any standard mail delivery or retail services. The only thing that will get delivered today is Priority Mail Express - basically, express packages that have to get there in a hurry. Regular mail service will be back up and running again on Tuesday, October 14th.

The USPS put out a statement saying, “The U.S. Postal Service will observe Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 13. Post Office locations will be closed in recognition of the federal holiday. Only Priority Mail Express items will be delivered on the holiday, and regular mail delivery and retail services will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 14.”

FedEx and UPS operations

FedEx and UPS, on the other hand, are privately owned, so they get to make their own schedules.

FedEx will run like normal today, with all its services, including Ground, Freight, and all the rest, still in operation as usual.

UPS will continue pickups and deliveries as normal today. But, if you're using one of their SurePost or Mail Innovations services, you might see a one-day delay on your delivery - those services are reliant on the US Mail Service.

Banks and retailers

Most banks, like Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citibank, are closed for the day. But you will still be able to use your ATM and online banking.

Most retail stores and supermarkets to stay open, though it's worth checking the hours for your local branch just to make sure.

What to expect

Because the US Mail Service is shut for the holiday, you might experience a bit of a delay in getting your mail. On the other hand, if you need something delivered in a hurry, you can probably get it done today with FedEx or UPS. Normal mail service should be back up and running on Tuesday morning.

