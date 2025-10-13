NYC under state of emergency: Nor’easter brings flight delays, Columbus Day parade cancelled and power outages expected

A powerful nor'easter battered the Northeast on Sunday and Monday, bringing fierce winds, torrential rain, and dangerous coastal flooding to the region. In response to the escalating conditions, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County, as reported by Fox Weather. The coastal flood warnings have been issued beginning 12 pm on Sunday to 8 pm on Monday, according to the Daily Mail. Governor Hochul declared a state of emergency for New York City due to a powerful nor'easter, leading to the cancellation of the Columbus Day parade. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

NYC Gov declares state of emergency

In a post on X, Hochul wrote, “Due to the ongoing nor’easter, I’m declaring a State of Emergency for NYC, Long Island and Westchester.” She added, “We’re ready to assist local partners as damaging winds and heavy rain move in, with the potential for flooding and power outages.”

Following Hochul's declaration of state emergency and inclement weather, New York City's Columbus Day parade has been forced to be cancelled this year.

In an announcement, officials stated, “Due to the Governor’s declaration of a State of Emergency on the evening of October 12 in response to the dangerous weather conditions brought on by the nor’easter, including high winds, heavy rain, and flooding in surrounding areas, we must cancel the 81st Annual Columbus Day Parade for the safety of all participants and viewers.”

Officials also informed that a reschedule of the parade cannot be re-arranged, thus it will take place in 2026 again, as reported by Fox Weather.

Additionally, Newark Liberty International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and Kennedy Airport witnessed 18 flight cancellations and more than 200 delays by late Sunday evening, according to FlightAware, as the nor'easter disrupted travel.

NWS issues warnings for other areas

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for much of Suffolk County, while a wind advisory remains in effect for the rest of Long Island, New York City, and southern Westchester County, as reported by the Daily Mail.

This comes after New Jersey's acting governor, Tahesha Way, declared a state of emergency ahead of the oncoming storm. Way said, “I urge all New Jerseyans to exercise caution, monitor local weather forecasts and warnings, stay informed on evacuation protocols, and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary.” The emergency was put into effect beginning at 10 pm on Saturday.