Thousands of American Airlines passengers faced a nightmare over the weekend as they experienced one of its worst operational meltdowns in recent months. Families were stranded and vacation plans were ruined as a result of the flight disruptions. American Airlines flight disruptions: Families stranded, vacations ruined due to delays amid huge operational meltdown (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)(AP)

On Friday, October 10, the airlines racked up a whopping 1,082 flight delays in a single day. This affected one-third of its total flights, and the ripple effects continued to affect travel plans over the weekend.

How two defiant passengers made the situation more dramatic

The situation worsened after two passengers on a Jamaica-bound flight forced the plane to turn around mid-flight on Friday. This led to hours of additional delays for all those who were aboard.

The American Airlines Flight 2732 departed Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 2 pm on Friday, with passengers on their way to a Montego Bay vacation. What could have been a smooth journey was disrupted by two passengers who refused to follow crew instructions.

Just 50 minutes into the flight, pilots had to reverse course and head back to Charlotte. The defiant passengers were ultimately removed from the aircraft, but the flight did not take off again until 5:10 pm. Passengers reached Montego Bay at 6:46 pm, almost five hours behind schedule.

Weekend delays

American Airlines continued to struggle with 651 delays on Saturday, October 11. 19% of its flights were affected, ranking second worldwide for delays behind only European budget carrier Ryanair.

On Saturday, Delta Air Lines recorded 562 delays and 44 flight cancellations, which was the highest cancellation total among major US carriers. United Airlines had 531 delays, while Southwest Airlines data remained unavailable.

The disruption led to widespread chaos, with passengers being trapped in major airports like Newark Liberty International, Chicago O’Hare, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta. The disruptions were directly connected to the ongoing government shutdown that has reduced air traffic control staffing. It created various challenges throughout the aviation system, with airlines being caught between reduced air traffic control capacity and normal passenger demand. Delays and cancellations caused as a consequence are affecting millions of travelers.

However, compared to other airlines, American Airlines managed to keep its delays on Sunday, October 12, relatively low at 46. It affected only 1% of flights.