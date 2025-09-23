American Airlines ordered to pay $11M for ignoring passenger's stroke symptoms

American Airlines has been ordered to pay over $11 million to a passenger who suffered a stroke during a flight from Miami to Madrid. The verdict was delivered last week after a six-day trial in a California US District Court. American Airlines told to pay $11m after passenger’s stroke on flight(Getty Images via AFP)

The case involved Jesus Plasencia, who was traveling with his wife, Ana Maria Marcela Tavantzis, in November 2021 on American Flight 68. According to court documents, while the plane was still at the gate, Plasencia lost his ability to speak and could not pick up his phone, signs he was having a stroke, as per Business Insider.

Warnings ignored by airline crew

Tavantzis alerted a flight attendant and the pilot, concerned about her husband’s sudden symptoms. However, the complaint says the pilot dismissed her concerns, joked with Plasencia, and cleared him for take-off, instead of following the airline’s established medical protocols. These protocols include consulting a medical hotline or seeking help from onboard medical professionals.

Critical condition and lasting effects

While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, Plasencia then suffered a stroke. After landing in Spain, he was hospitalized in critical condition for more than three weeks before returning to the US via air ambulance.

The stroke left Plasencia unable to speak or write, and he now requires daily care. Tavantzis has since become her husband’s primary caregiver. The couple argued that if the American Airlines crew had followed proper protocols, Plasencia could have been taken to a Miami hospital, where timely treatment might have significantly improved his recovery.

Legal outcome and damages

The jury found American Airlines liable under the Montreal Convention, which governs airline liability on international flights. The initial damages were $13.28 million but were reduced by 27.5% due to the plaintiffs being partially responsible, to $9.6 million. With interest, the final judgment was $11.06 million.

FAQs

1. Why did American Airlines have to pay $11 million to a passenger?

American Airlines was found negligent after ignoring the stroke symptoms of a passenger on a Miami-to-Madrid flight. The jury ruled that proper medical protocols were not followed, resulting in permanent disability.

2. What happened to the passenger on the flight?

Jesus Plasencia suffered a stroke while flying over the Atlantic Ocean. He was hospitalized in Spain for three weeks and returned to the US via air ambulance. The stroke left him unable to speak or write, requiring daily care.

3. What protocols should airlines follow during a medical emergency?

Airlines are expected to consult medical hotlines, seek onboard medical help, and take emergency action when a passenger shows serious symptoms. Ignoring these protocols can lead to legal liability.