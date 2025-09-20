Dallas airports ground stop: FAA delays flights at DAL and DFW amid disruptions

The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily halted flights Friday afternoon at Dallas' two main airports due to radar and communication failures. The FAA has instituted ground stops for Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW) and Dallas Love Field (DAL) airports until 5 p.m. CDT. Travelers wait in line at the TSA security checkpoint at Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) in Dallas, Texas, US.(Bloomberg)

In a statement, the FAA said it is “slowing flights into Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport due to a reported equipment issue at Dallas TRACON.”

The FAA is currently investigating the cause of the outage.

Reactions

Many passengers took to social media to share their frustration over the delays and disruptions.

One person wrote, “Major air traffic control communications issue @DFWAirport. We are currently on a @Delta flight in a holding pattern trying to land in Dallas. Pilot said he hasn’t gotten word when coms will be back up.”

Another added, “My flight from Las Vegas to Dallas LF was just diverted to OKC. No info being relayed to us yet.”