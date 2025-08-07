Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
United Airlines flights grounded in the US due to ‘tech issue’

AFP |
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 07:47 am IST

The Federal Aviation Authority, which regulates flying in the United States, issued ground stops at several major airports.

Thousands of US passengers were facing delays Wednesday after United Airlines halted many departures in the wake of a systemwide problem.

The orders affecting airports in Denver, Newark, Houston and Chicago only apply to United, the FAA's website said.(File/REUTERS)
"Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports," the carrier was reported as saying, referring to major routes.

"We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue. Safety is our top priority, and we'll work with our customers to get them to their destinations."

The orders affecting airports in Denver, Newark, Houston and Chicago only apply to United, the FAA's website said.

The outage is the latest problem to afflict America's aviation sector.

Last month Alaska Airlines suffered an IT problem that left its planes on the ground for several hours.

That came after air traffic control systems went down at a Newark area airport on more than one occasion this year, shaking passengers' faith in the system.

In January a mid-air collision near Washington's Reagan National Airport involving a passenger jet and a military helicopter claimed dozens of lives.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
