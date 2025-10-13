Who was Konstantin Galich? Ukrainian crypto mogul found dead inside Lamborghini, ‘Was feeling depressed due to…’

Konstantin Galich, a Ukrainian cryptocurrency tycoon, was discovered dead inside his Lamborghini amid one of the most significant crashes in the history of the digital currency market. The body of Konstantin Galich, a Ukrainian crypto entrepreneur, was found in his Lamborghini, raising suspicions of foul play.(Konstantin Galich/Instagram)

The 32-year-old Konstantin Galich, also known as Kostya Kudo, was found shot in the head on Saturday in Kyiv's Obolonskyi neighborhood.

Konstantin Galich death: Here's what police said

A gun registered in Galich's name was also discovered at the site, according to the Kyiv Police Department, as per Daily Mail.

Police claimed that Galich “told relatives that he was feeling depressed due to financial difficulties and also sent them a farewell message” on Friday, but they have not rejected foul play.

Galich's demise was confirmed on his Telegram channel through a post which said: "Konstantin Kudo tragically passed away." Investigation is underway to determine the cause of his death.

Konstantin Galich sends shockwaves in crypto industry

The entrepreneur's passing has shocked the community because he was an influential figure in the global cryptocurrency sector.

With over 66,000 followers on Instagram, Galich co-founded the Cryptology Key trading college and provided business insights about the industry.

Donald Trump's vows to levy 100 percent tariffs on China within weeks caused the cryptocurrency fall.

The cryptocurrency market lost almost $400 billion in value in the 24 hours following Trump's declaration.

Trump, according to Vice President JD Vance, is dedicated to preserving American economic livelihoods and increasing American independence.

He claimed that Trump's decision to impose strict tariffs is justified since China has "so much control over critical supply in the United States of America," which is an instance of a national emergency.

Since taking office in January, Trump has increased import levies on a number of US allies in an effort to gain concessions.

Depending on its economic influence, China remains one of the few nations that hasn't given up.

China's Commerce Ministry stated that "China's stance is consistent," saying that they are not scared of a tariff war, but "we do not want one."