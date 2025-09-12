Prince Harry makes surprising visit to Kyiv after Russian cruise missile attack; ‘Had to check with my wife and…’

Prince Harry paid an unexpected visit to Kyiv as a part of his efforts for the Invictus Games and to help Ukraine's tens of thousands of disabled veterans. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, declared that he will do 'everything possible' to help Ukrainian soldiers.

On Friday morning, the Duke of Sussex arrived in the Ukrainian capital after taking a plane to Poland and then a train to the war-torn nation.

This is his first visit to Kyiv, which was struck by Russian cruise missiles two days ago. On the same day, several Russian attack drones were shot down for violating Polish airspace.

“I had to check with my wife and the British government to make sure it was OK,” Harry stated, as per Daily Mail.

Also Read: Florida issues stern warning to teachers after ‘horrific’ Charlie Kirk assassination; ‘Govern yourselves accordingly’

‘We cannot stop the war but…’ Here's what Harry said on Ukraine visit

Harry has said he will do “everything possible” to assist Ukrainian soldiers and military members wounded in the three-year conflict with Russia. Harry has just returned from a successful trip to the UK to assist his charities and see his father, King Charles.

“We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process,” he continued.

A look at Prince Harry's itinerary

During his stay in Kyiv, Harry will visit the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, meet with several veterans, and hold a meeting with Yulia Svyrydenko, the PM of Ukraine.

Olga Rudnieva, the head of the Superhumans Trauma Centre in Lviv, invited Harry, the Duke told The Guardian.

“I bumped into Olga in New York. It was a chance meeting and I asked her what I could do to help,” he said, informing that she responded that “the biggest impact you have is coming to Kyiv”.

Harry, who spent ten years in the British Army, has long considered aiding injured soldiers a top priority. In 2014, he founded the Invictus Games to give disabled veterans the opportunity to participate in Paralympic-style sporting competitions.

Harry made his first visit to Ukraine's Lviv in April, where he met with war victims.

In pictures, he was seen grinning broadly while posing with scores of injured soldiers. He was also seen talking to a clearly wounded child while bearing a serious expression.