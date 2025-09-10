King Charles' return to London sparks speculation of face-to-face reunion with Prince Harry

King Charles is set to return to London this week after his annual summer retreat, fuelling speculation of a possible reunion with Prince Harry, who is currently in the UK. The Duke of Sussex has not seen his father for more than a year(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / POOL / AFP, REUTERS/Toby Melville)

King Charles has been away in Balmoral, Scotland, for the past month. According to a report by The Sun, he will be back in the capital at a time when his younger son is carrying out a string of engagements across the country.

Prince Harry flew in from California for a four-day trip focused on charity work. He has already attended a string of events in London, and he has other events scheduled for this week connected to his charities and patronages.

Royal family rift

The Duke of Sussex has not seen his father for more than a year. The last meeting came in February, when he made a brief stop at Clarence House after the King’s cancer announcement. He has since returned to the UK for court hearings and family funerals but has kept his visits short. His current trip is the longest since the death of the late Queen.

During his stay, the 40-year-old privately paid tribute to his grandmother at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on the third anniversary of her passing. At the same time, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended an event in Sunningdale, just a few miles away, though there was no interaction between the estranged brothers. Prince Harry and Prince William have reportedly had little contact since his departure from royal duties in 2020.

The relations between Prince Harry and the Royal Family have been strained further because of his public criticism of the monarchy, particularly in his memoir Spare, as well as in a Netflix documentary and his interview with Oprah Winfrey. Despite this, the Duke has said he remains open to reconciliation.

Prince Harry donates 1.1 million pounds

On the second day of his trip to the UK, Prince Harry attended a charity event in Nottingham where he announced a 1.1 million pounds donation to Children in Need. "We’re grateful for the support of BBC Children in Need in helping changemakers in the city continue their mission to create safe spaces, build trust, and offer hope and belonging to young people who need it most," the 40-year-old said in a statement.

There is no official meeting scheduled between Prince Harry and King Charles. However, the monarch’s return to London during his son’s stay has ignited speculation of a private conversation between the two. The two might also get an opportunity to see each other if Prince Harry decides to extend his stay for the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, who passed away last week.