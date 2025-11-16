What is 'Donica Lewinsky'? Epstein email about Trump and Bubba sparks viral phrase

A new phrase ‘Donica Lewinsky’ has begun to do the rounds online after Jeffrey Epstein's email conversations were made public. One email from the convicted child sex offender's brother, Mark, mentioned ‘Trump blowing Bubba’. Donald Trump's name came up multiple times in the email conversations of convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.(X/@OccupyDemocrats)

Given that Bubba is the nickname of former President Bill Clinton, the mail quickly went viral with many wondering about the association between current President Donald Trump and Clinton. Amid the row over the ‘Trump Bubba’ email, many have begun to jokingly use the phrase ‘Donica Lewinsky’ when referring to President Trump.

What is ‘Donica Lewinsky’?

‘Donica Lewinsky’ is an understandable riff on Monica Lewinsky. She had an affair with Clinton when Lewinsky was a White House secretary between 1995 and 1997. When Clinton came clean, Lewinsky found the spotlight prominently on her, and their affair came to be known as the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.

During Lewinsky's testimony, it came out that her physical relationship with Clinton involved oral sex but no sexual intercourse, as per media reports from 1998.

The email about Trump from Mark Epstein said, “Ask him if Putin has photos of Trump blowing Bubba?.” Given the connotation, and Bubba being Clinton's nickname, the ‘Donica Lewinsky’ phrase quickly went viral on social media platforms.

“Trump gave him that Donica Lewinsky,” one person wrote on X. Another added, “Calling that man Donica Lewinsky is wild.”

In face, a ‘Donica Lewinsky’ page has been created on X as well. The bio cheekily reads: “He didn’t call it Big Beautiful Bill for nuttin.”

'Donica Lewinsky' X page.(X/@Donica_Lewinsky)

Donald Trump's reaction amid ‘blowing Bubba’ email row

Trump, meanwhile, on Truth Social said that he was asking Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Department of Justice, and the FBI to investigate ‘Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him.’

Bondi, sometime later, said on X: “Thank you, Mr. President. SDNY U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton is one of the most capable and trusted prosecutors in the country, and I’ve asked him to take the lead. As with all matters, the Department will pursue this with urgency and integrity to deliver answers to the American people.”