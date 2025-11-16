Epstein email dump: Top 5 things you must know - $10k bet with Trump, #MeToo, baby food and more

The House Oversight Committee made public more than 20,000 documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate on Wednesday, many of which contain emails exchanged with prominent friends and journalists. Trump is referenced in emails over 1,000 times — more frequently than anyone else aside from Epstein himself.(REUTERS)

Additionally, other records stem from lawsuits or collaborative work that was communicated to him via email.

While there are no direct communications between President Donald Trump and Epstein, the interactions between the financier and his associates, including Ghislaine Maxwell, imply that Trump may have had a greater awareness of Epstein's activities than he has previously admitted.

Trump is referenced in emails over 1,000 times — more frequently than anyone else aside from Epstein himself. Epstein also maintained regular correspondence with two journalists, former New York Times reporter Landon Thomas Jr. and author Michael Wolff, and aimed to exert influence on global politics.

Epstein bombshell email revelation

Epstein suggests he has dirt on Trump

Epstein, in a 2011 email to his convicted associate Maxwell, stated that Trump “spent hours” with a victim at his residence, referring to Trump as “the dog that hasn’t barked.” Both the White House and the House Oversight Committee Republicans indicated that the victim, whose identity was redacted in the emails, was Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre, who tragically took her own life this past April, had previously asserted that Trump never engaged in sexual relations with her, nor did she witness him participating in any sexual activities with other girls. She was employed at his Mar-a-Lago resort, where Maxwell recruited her for Epstein, resulting in years of sexual exploitation.

In a correspondence dated December 8, 2015, Epstein presents a journalist with images of Trump alongside girls dressed in bikinis within his kitchen. The existence of these photos remains uncertain. Subsequently, in 2019, he informed Wolff, the writer, that Trump “knew about the girls.”

Truck loaded with baby food and a $10k bet

In a 2016 email correspondence, Epstein informed Deepak Chopra, a renowned author and new-age guru, that he had lost a bet to Trump when Marla Maples, who is Trump’s second wife, became pregnant.

“I lost a 10k dollar bet with him, and sent him a truck of baby food in payment,” Epstein stated.

The couple tied the knot in 1993 following the birth of their daughter, Tiffany Trump. Maples and Trump finalized their divorce in 1999. Epstein also recounted this incident in an email to Thomas, the journalist.

Epstein #MeToo movement

Epstein made reference to or poked fun at the #MeToo movement in a number of emails and iChat exchanges.

“So many guys caught in the me too,” Epstein wrote in an iChat conversation with a user known only as “E E” at the beginning of December 2018. “reaching out to me. asking when does the madness stop. funny.”

Subsequently in the dialogue, while continuing to address #MeToo, and the notion that “if it is political” it necessitates a “counter party,” Epstein states, “envision pink d*** hats” followed by “a million man march on Washington, all adorned with the hat.”

Sexual innuendos and discussion on people's sex lives

Interspersed throughout his emails are sexual innuendos and conversations regarding the intimate lives of those in his vicinity.

In one particular exchange, Boris Nikolic, a venture capitalist in the biotech sector, informed Epstein that he was engaging in flirtation with a 22-year-old attractive blonde with blue eyes of Mexican descent, and it would be "a blast" if Epstein were present.

“It turns out she is with her husband. Did not have chance to check him out,” Nikolic wrote on January 28, 2010. “But as we concluded, anything good is rented ;).”

Subsequently, Epstein appointed Nikolic as the successor executor of his will. However, Nikolic told Bloomberg that he was “shocked” to learn about this and would decline to undertake the role.

Epstein kept an eye on Trump’s activities

The emails indicate that Epstein closely monitored Trump, consistently tracking his locations over the years. Some remarks raise inquiries regarding any direct contact Epstein may have had with Trump.

When Faith Kates, an executive in Manhattan's modeling management, inquired about Epstein's Thanksgiving dinner plans in 2017, he replied with "eva" – seemingly referencing his former girlfriend Eva Andersson-Dubin. Kates then asked, "who else is down there?"

"david fizel. hanson. trump," Epstein replied. Trump was in West Palm Beach for Thanksgiving and hosted a significant public dinner at Mar-a-Lago. There is no evidence suggesting they met for Thanksgiving that year.