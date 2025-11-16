What is AFAO? Marjorie Taylor Greene's bombshell move to replace MAGA amid growing rift with Trump

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) remains a staunch supporter of the 'America First' slogan. Indeed, this conservative figure is primarily advocating for the agenda, which she asserts was the sole reason for her vote in favor of the re-election of the Donald Trump administration. On Wednesday, Marjorie Taylor Greene was among just four House Republicans who collaborated with Democrats in endorsing a petition aimed at compelling a vote on the release of the complete Justice Department files pertaining to Epstein.(REUTERS)

As her conflict with the US President escalates, the Georgia lawmaker has further reinforced her commitment to the “AFAO” message. For those unfamiliar, this acronym stands for “America First America Only.” Numerous news outlets worldwide are beginning to label MTG as “former MAGA.”

Trump vs MTG: Know how AFAO movt started

On Friday night, Trump dramatically distanced himself from MTG, declaring that he was “unendorsing” her due to her being “a ranting lunatic.”

In response, MTG contended that the president was using this as a pretext for his failure to release the Epstein files.

It now seems that Greene is initiating her own independent Republican movement - AFAO - after having been a steadfast supporter of MAGA for several years.

The Georgia Republican has recently had disagreements with Trump regarding various America First issues and is dissatisfied with the President's emphasis on foreign policy, urging him to focus more on domestic matters.

She has criticized Trump's implementation of trade tariffs as “bumpy” and has also expressed disagreement with Trump's assertion that inflation is under control.

In reaction to Trump's remarks, Greene stated to NBC News this week: “I'm America First, America Only. Hardcore.”

MTG says she has bee warned about death threats

According to Trump, the discord between them commenced after he disseminated a poll to her, suggesting that she had minimal prospects of securing victory in a Senate or gubernatorial election without his endorsement, which he did not plan to provide.

Following this, Greene charged Trump with endangering her life, asserting that his public criticism had incited a surge of threats directed at her.

She further mentioned that she has been approached by private security companies alerting her to concerns regarding her safety.

“Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalized by the same type (of) rhetoric being directed at me right now,” she wrote on X. “This time by the President of the United States.”

Greene claims Trump tried to intimidate fellow Republicans

Greene has accused Trump of dishonesty regarding her and of attempting to intimidate fellow Republicans ahead of a House of Representatives vote scheduled for next week concerning the release of documents associated with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who had a cordial relationship with Trump during the 1990s and 2000s before their relationship soured.

On Wednesday, Greene was among just four House Republicans who collaborated with Democrats in endorsing a petition aimed at compelling a vote on the release of the complete Justice Department files pertaining to Epstein.

Subsequently, Trump indicated in a post on Truth Social that conservative voters in Greene's district may want to contemplate a primary challenger, and he expressed his willingness to back the appropriate candidate against her in the upcoming congressional election next year.