Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for slated appearance on The View: ‘Liz Cheney 2.0’

Marjorie Taylor Greene is at the center of a controversy once again, and this time the Republican lawmaker from Georgia is being slammed for choosing to appear on The View talk show. The GOP heavyweight will be a guest star on the talk show normally perceived to be liberal in its outlook. Marjorie Taylor Greene was a longtime Donald Trump supporter but has now broken ranks over a variety of issues. (Bloomberg)

Several people have slammed MTG over her choice, with many drawing comparisons to Liz Cheney. The Republican visibly broke ranks though she was a staunch supporter of president Donald Trump in the past.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's The View appearance

Sharing the news of her upcoming appearance, MTG wrote on X “I look forward to joining the ladies on The View on Tuesday!”

MTG will appear on the November 4 episode of The View, which is election day in the US. Her decision has been met by pushback from many in the Republican party, especially MAGA loyalists.

MTG faces backlash over The View appearance

The 51-year-old Republican faced immense backlash online for her choice. “MTG's move to the left to be complete after going on the View Next Tuesday, election day in many states. No, she is not MAGA. She is now pro-Obamacare,” a person on X wrote.

Another added, “I can't imagine why the View is having on Marjorie Taylor Greene now.” Yet another said, “Marjorie Taylor Greene on The View? Liz Cheney 2.0 in the making.”

However, some expressed support for MTG. "Trust me: Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will not bow down to the liberal imbeciles on "The View" next Tuesday. You're going to see @mtgreenee do a JD Vance-like takedown of these idiots, that is - if #TheView producers don't edit out their inevitable humiliation," a person wrote on X.

Yet another said, “Well this should be FUN to watch! Marjorie Taylor Greene to appear on 'The View' next week.” Greene, a longtime Trump supporter, has recently broken ranks over the Epstein files release, the ongoing government shutdown and rising costs in the US.