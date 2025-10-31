Tucker Carlson interview row: Nick Fuentes flags Josh Hammer's ‘neutralize’ remark to FBI; calls him ‘anti-white filth’

The row over Tucker Carlson's interview with Nick Fuentes refuses to die down. Fuentes, the far-right activist, is now reacting to American conservative political commentator, Josh Hammer's op-ed for the Daily Mail. Many perceived Hammer's words to imply that he wanted Carlson to be ‘neutralized’ though Hammer himself has denied that being his intention. Nick Fuentes appeared on an interview with Tucker Carlson which sparked a backlash online. (X/@MediaOffstream)

Nonetheless, Fuentes has now waded into the issue hitting back at Hammer in a scathing X post. “Josh Hammer called for me and Tucker Carlson to be 'neutralized' after our interview”, Fuentes, known for his Groyper army, stated. He went on to ask if the FBI would investigate Hammer's comment.

“Hammer is a Jewish extremist who believes that White people are born with antisemitism in their DNA. This anti-white filth needs to be held accountable,” Fuentes continued.

Hammer, in the op-ed, wrote “The fox is now comfortably ensconced in the hen house. And unless the fox is neutralized, the victim could be the entire extant GOP coalition itself.” Many believed he was speaking about Carlson.

Hammer issues new clarification amid row

While Hammer had yesterday clarified the context in which he meant to use the term ‘neutralize', today he blamed ‘bad-faith actors’ for misconstruing his recent posts and landing him in trouble.

“A few weeks ago, bad-faith actors distorted and willfully misconstrued an anodyne tweet of mine calling for the death penalty for Iryna Zarutska's murderer,” Hammer said on X.

“Yesterday, similar bad-faith actors deliberately misinterpreted a single word of mine in an op-ed published in a well-known international newspaper. These people have an agenda, and it is not a good one. They are cynical jerks and they behave as such,” he continued.

Hammer went on to say: “But for the non-idiots: I abhor political violence—which in the United States, is almost entirely a left-wing political phenomenon. Someone was recently arrested for making threats against me and a few others. I have written countless columns and spoken countless hours explaining why, if political violence metastasizes, it could spell the end of the republic. I unequivocally condemn each and every instance of political violence.”

Justifying his op-ed piece again, he concluded by saying, “But normal people who understand English—or anyone with more than one brain cell between the ears—already knew that. That is all.”

Hammer's op-ed had already drawn flak from known faces like Republican heavyweight, Marjorie Taylor Greene.