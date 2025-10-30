Nick Fuentes' big statement after ‘Stalin admirer’ remark on Tucker Carlson interview: ‘Don’t need permission…'

Nick Fuentes was recently interviewed by Tucker Carlson – a move that has not gone down well even among Conservatives, given Fuentes' far-right stance. Carlson, now, is facing backlash online for inviting someone who's openly expressed antisemitic views. Nick Fuentes when interviewing with Tucker Carlson, said he was 'an admirer' of Joseph Stalin. (X/@NickJFuentes)

Many also took to sharing Charlie Kirk's old videos, where he allegedly said he didn't ‘align with’ Jew haters. Kirk and Fuentes have often been at loggerheads and some ire is being directed at Carlson for inviting Fuentes – a person Kirk was wary of – for an interview, months after the Turning Point USA founder was shot and killed.

What Nick Fuentes said about Joseph Stalin?

Fuentes was speaking about December 18, Joseph Stalin's birthday. At that time, he told Carlson he was ‘always an admirer’ of Stalin. While Carlson said he'd 'circle back to that, he never did.

Stalin is credited with turning the USSR into a global superpower and was in charge when it beat the Nazis. Stalin, however, has also been remembered for being a controversial leader who wielded absolute power.

Nick Fuentes issues big statement amid uproar

Amid the uproar, Fuentes posted on X to hit back at naysayers. “We don’t need permission from foreign agents & paid shills to talk with each other about what is best for our own country,” he wrote, implying that detractors were on foreign countries' payrolls. “The Tucker show was the first conversation between Americans and for an audience of Americans, that was totally unsanctioned by Israel. And they hate that,” he added.

Reactions to Tucker Carlson-Nick Fuentes interview

While Fuentes has stood his ground and hit back at naysayers, there are many who have come out in support of Carlson as well. Representative Thomas Massie, of Kentucky, said on X “The more they go after @TuckerCarlson , the more I will watch his shows. He’s a cancel survivor and has the antibodies.”

Meanwhile, an individual sought to point out Carlson's alleged double standards. “Tucker Carlson aggressively grilled Ted Cruz. Tucker Carlson had a friendly chat with Nick Fuentes. Nick Fuentes is a fan of Hitler and Stalin. @tedcruz is a fan of Reagan and Christianity,” the person wrote, adding, “What does this contrast reveal?.”

Meanwhile, Fuentes caught flak too, with a person saying “Nick Fuentes is a little to the right of Tucker Carlson. He’s lost his alt right cachet and he countersignals genuine White Nationalists all the time.”