Laura Loomer vs. Nick Fuentes: Why the Trump ally and far-right extremist are feuding on X

Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer and far-right extremist Nick Fuentes have been involved in a social media feud, sharing several posts going back and forth over who gets to claim credit for influencing the Republican Party’s lurch to the right. The clash began after Fuentes called Loomer a “Jewish Israel shill” and said she had “more influence and access in the Trump administration than all of you ’Heritage American' larpers combined.” Laura Loomer vs. Nick Fuentes: Why the Trump ally and far-right extremist are feuding(AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File, @NickJFuentes/X)

“People like her, Gavin Wax, Mark Levin, Randy Fine, and Lindsey Graham are untouchable while you beg & plead on X,” he added.

Nick Fuentes vs. Laura Loomer

Loomer was not one to take in the remarks quietly. “Nick, You told people to not vote for Trump, and then you complain nonstop that you have no influence,” she wrote in response. “You used your group to run billboards against Trump during the 2024 election in swing states and you said we would be better off if Kamala were in office.”

Loomer continued, “What stories are you breaking? What are you doing to actually help our country as oppose to bitch and cry all day about how censored you are? I was censored too and I kept working hard. You forget that I was banned on more platforms than you, but you can’t ever admit that because it shatters your claims that Jews are never censored. You lie to make a point while you ignore how I too was debanked and censored. You don’t seem to want to work. I work hard everyday breaking stories that expose immigration abuse, and waste, fraud and abuse in the government. I work over 100 hours every week breaking stories of NATIONAL IMPACT.”

“Why would you have access when all you do is attack President Trump?” she asked. “Listen to your own words. I clipped your own clip for you.”

Loomer went on to call Fuentes “resentful and jealous,” adding, “nobody can take credit for my own tenacity and drive aside from myself.”

Loomer further said I have worked incredibly hard while you sit on the sideline making EVERY SINGLE ISSUE IN THE WORLD about a foreign country while you call Trump a “scam artist”. I earned my influence with my own hard work. Try working sometime.”

Fuentes quickly replied, telling Loomer, “Nobody is reading any of that because you are a mentally ill lunatic and your opinion is irrelevant.”

Loomer shot back, “Obviously not irrelevant since you’re bitching about my influence. “Mentally ill” aka I work harder than you. You, Tucker, Candace and MTG are all the same. You are such a resentful person. You don’t work. You just resent people who do put in the work. Cry more.”

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson recently hosted an interview with Fuentes, where the two discussed their views on Israel and Judaism. During the lengthy conversation, the two ripped “Christian Zionists” while denouncing American conservatives who back Israel.