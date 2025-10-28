Laura Loomer agrees Muslim Brotherhood should be designated ‘foreign terrorist organization’ – all about the group

Laura Loomer has agreed that the Muslim Brotherhood, a radical Islamist group, should be designated a “foreign terrorist organization.” Sharing Ron DeSantis’ post saying the same, Loomer wrote, “Immediately!!” Laura Loomer agrees Muslim Brotherhood should be designated a ‘foreign terrorist organization’ (AP)

DeSantis' post includes a screenshot of a Wikipedia page showing how the “1991 Muslim Brotherhood memorandum lays out a plan to destroy Western civilization from within.” The post adds, “This soft jihad plan, exposed by chance, explains how campuses and even Wikipedia are taken over. Its article is now nominated for deletion, trying to keep us in the dark!”

What to know about the Muslim Brotherhood

The Muslim Brotherhood is Egypt’s oldest and largest Islamist organization, and has offshoots throughout the Arab world. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, “After the ouster of former president Hosni Mubarak in the Arab Spring protests of 2011, the group’s political arm won a plurality of seats in Egypt’s lower house of parliament and its candidate, Mohammed Morsi, was elected president. But Morsi was ousted by the military in July 2013, and the Brotherhood’s members were imprisoned, went into exile, or were forced underground.”

Read More | 'White House will smell like curry’ if Kamala Harris wins: Marjorie Green calls Laura Loomer a racist for cringy post

It added, “As part of a wide-ranging crackdown on political opposition, the Egyptian government has labeled the group a terrorist organization, as have Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). U.S. President Donald J. Trump has expressed interest in following suit, but many experts say a designation—whether of the original Egyptian group or of kindred groups throughout the region—would stretch the bounds of the law and also complicate U.S. diplomacy across much of the Middle East and North Africa.”

Read More | Laura Loomer rejoices after Maurene Comey's termination, says her husband who was a ‘Trump hater' should be fired too

Notably, Boulder attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, had praised the group on social media in the years before the Colorado incident. Several people were hospitalized with burns after Soliman tossed Molotov cocktails at a group that had gathered in support of Israeli hostages in June.