Nick Fuentes slams Kenneth Leland Morgan, man dressed as Nazi: ‘Is there anything more auraless than that?’

Nick Fuentes, the conservative political commentator, known for his Groyper army has drawn the line when it comes to dressing up as Nazis. He recently slammed the actions of Kenneth Leland Morgan – the man whose video in a Nazi costume, in Athens, Georgia, went viral online. Kenneth Leland Morgan dressed up as a Nazi and his actions were slammed by Nick Fuentes. (X/@Kaizerrev, @SeeRacists)

Speaking about the incident, Fuentes said he thought it was ‘dumb’. “Is there anything more auraless than that?,” he asked. ‘Aura’ is now a viral slang which is essentially a way to call someone cool or suave.

The actual video of the incident, which took place on Thursday night, showed the man get into an altercation with a woman. He kept grinning throughout the incident. He was confronted by others, the video showed. However, it was when a woman tied to grab his armband with the swastika on it that Morgan allegedly hit her across the face with a beer mug. Notably, the incident comes days before Halloween.

Another X profile shared purported messages from Fuentes, where he allegedly said “I don't know who needs to hear this but Nazi Larping is still Cringe.”

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of these messages. Larping refers to live action role playing, or essentially dressing up and pretending to be something – in this case, a Nazi. A video of Fuentes was also shared online, where he spoke about larping again. “I'm not a German in the 1930s. I'm an American, in America, now. (…) Let's just be who we are,” Fuentes remarked.

Support for man who dressed as Nazi

While Fuentes slammed the larping, some people came out in defence using the ‘freedom of speech’ argument. One person on X wrote, “You can hate the Nazis or you can love them, but this guy has every right to wear this outfit if he pleases . It’s called freedom of speech. If you don’t want him in your business just refuse him. But he shouldn’t be charged for anything when it was a women who attacked him.”

Another remarked, “That’s the truth, although I am not a nazi and 100% against any form of racism, we live in America and if we want a free country then everyone should be able to express themselves no matter if we agree or not.” Yet another person said, “Dressing up as a demon or the devil for Halloween is infinitely worse than dressing as a Nazi, yet nobody has a problem with that.”

Kenneth Leland Morgan was arrested and now faces charges of aggravated assault and simple battery, and listed bond if $1500, as per The Red & Black, the University of Georgia's student newspaper.