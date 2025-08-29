US Senator Lindsey Graham slams India, China over Russian oil: ‘Your purchases have…’

US Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday slammed India, China, Brazil, and other nations for continuing to buy Russian oil, warning that their purchases are fueling Moscow’s war machine and causing civilian deaths. US Senator Lindsey Graham warns India, China, and Brazil over Russian oil purchases.(AP File)

“India, China, Brazil and others who prop up Putin’s war machine by buying cheap Russian oil: How do you feel right now that your purchases have resulted in innocent civilians, including children, being killed? India is experiencing the cost of supporting Putin. To the rest, you will soon too,” Lindsey wrote on X.

Russia unleashed a deadly combination of missile and drone strikes across Ukraine early Thursday, in an assault that the US special envoy on Ukraine said undermined President Donald Trump's efforts to broker peace, Reuters reported.

At least 23 people were killed in Kyiv, including civilians, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city’s military administration, who reported the toll on Telegram.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump “was not happy about this news, but he was also not surprised,” citing the long-standing conflict between the two countries.

Zelensky calls Kyiv strike Russia’s answer to peace efforts

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky described the strike as the second-largest on the capital since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, as Moscow’s response to diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war.

US special envoy Keith Kellogg wrote on X: “The targets? Not soldiers and weapons but residential areas in Kyiv—blasting civilian trains, the EU & British mission council offices, and innocent civilians.”

In protest, the European Union and Britain summoned Russian envoys, though there were no reported casualties at either site. Zelensky also said the strikes damaged a Turkish business and the Azerbaijan embassy.

US tariffs hit India’s exports

Steep US tariffs on a broad range of Indian products came into effect on Wednesday, threatening India’s trade with its largest export market.

President Donald Trump had first announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods. Earlier this month, he signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on India’s purchases of Russian oil, bringing total U.S. tariffs on Indian exports to 50 per cent.

The Indian government estimates the tariffs will impact $48.2 billion in exports, The Associated Press reported. The report cites officials who have warned that the higher duties could make shipments to the U.S. commercially unviable, potentially causing job losses and slowing economic growth.

With Reuters, AP inputs