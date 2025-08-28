Russia Launches Deadliest Attack on Kyiv Since Trump-Putin Summit

Russia launched its deadliest barrage against Kyiv since President Trump held talks in Alaska with Vladimir Putin , the Russian president who increasingly appears to be defying White House threats of sanctions and pressing on with his war on Ukraine.

Russia’s aerial strikes killed at least 14 people in the Ukrainian capital early Thursday, Ukrainian officials said, and involved 629 missiles and attack drones. The Ukrainian Air Force said it shot down 589 of them.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the barrage “a horrific and deliberate killing of civilians” that targeted residential buildings. Three of the dead were children, and a further 38 people were injured, emergency services said.

“The Russians are not choosing to end the war, only new strikes,” Zelensky wrote on social media. “It is crucial now that the world responds firmly. Russia must stop this war it started and continues.”

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin following their meeting in Alaska.

Ukraine’s president called for stronger sanctions on Russia to pressure the Kremlin to agree to a cease-fire.

The attack came as Trump’s efforts to secure peace in Ukraine appear to be yielding little fruit. Russia has dealt repeated setbacks to the U.S. president’s endeavors, demurring on a meeting between Putin and Zelensky and rejecting Western plans for security guarantees for Ukraine in the case of a peace deal.

European Union officials said that the bloc’s delegation building in Kyiv had been damaged in the strikes, but that staff members there were safe.

“Another night of Russia’s relentless bombings struck civilian infrastructure and killed innocents,” said Ursula von der Leyen, a top EU official. She called on Russia to stop indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure and join “negotiations for a just and lasting peace.”

