Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Russia Launches Deadliest Attack on Kyiv Since Trump-Putin Summit

WSJ
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 04:44 pm IST

The strike on the Ukrainian capital involved more than 600 missiles and attack drones, and killed at least 14 people, including children.

Russia launched its deadliest barrage against Kyiv since President Trump held talks in Alaska with Vladimir Putin, the Russian president who increasingly appears to be defying White House threats of sanctions and pressing on with his war on Ukraine.

Russia Launches Deadliest Attack on Kyiv Since Trump-Putin Summit PREMIUM
Russia Launches Deadliest Attack on Kyiv Since Trump-Putin Summit

Russia’s aerial strikes killed at least 14 people in the Ukrainian capital early Thursday, Ukrainian officials said, and involved 629 missiles and attack drones. The Ukrainian Air Force said it shot down 589 of them.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the barrage “a horrific and deliberate killing of civilians” that targeted residential buildings. Three of the dead were children, and a further 38 people were injured, emergency services said.

“The Russians are not choosing to end the war, only new strikes,” Zelensky wrote on social media. “It is crucial now that the world responds firmly. Russia must stop this war it started and continues.”

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin following their meeting in Alaska.

Ukraine’s president called for stronger sanctions on Russia to pressure the Kremlin to agree to a cease-fire.

The attack came as Trump’s efforts to secure peace in Ukraine appear to be yielding little fruit. Russia has dealt repeated setbacks to the U.S. president’s endeavors, demurring on a meeting between Putin and Zelensky and rejecting Western plans for security guarantees for Ukraine in the case of a peace deal.

European Union officials said that the bloc’s delegation building in Kyiv had been damaged in the strikes, but that staff members there were safe.

“Another night of Russia’s relentless bombings struck civilian infrastructure and killed innocents,” said Ursula von der Leyen, a top EU official. She called on Russia to stop indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure and join “negotiations for a just and lasting peace.”

Write to James Marson at james.marson@wsj.com

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Russia Launches Deadliest Attack on Kyiv Since Trump-Putin Summit
All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On