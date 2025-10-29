Dinesh D'Souza shares texts from Charlie Kirk ripping him for debating ‘vermin’ Nick Fuentes, ‘The damage you did…’

Indian-American right-wing political commentator Dinesh D'Souza has shared screenshots from texts he received from Charlie Kirk, who slammed him for engaging in a debate with Nick Fuentes. The texts show Kirk telling D'Souza that he made a huge mistake by giving Fuentes, who he called a “vermin,” “one of the biggest boosts of his career.” Dinesh D'Souza shares texts from Charlie Kirk ripping him for debating Nick Fuentes(@DineshDSouza/X, charliekirk1776/Instagram)

Sharing two screenshots on X, D’Souza wrote, “I’m posting two text exchanges with Charlie Kirk where he calls Nick Fuentes “vermin” and insists even my debating him and defeating his arguments nevertheless amplifies him. One can only imagine what Charlie would say about Tucker’s bu**-licking interview with Fuentes”.

D’Souza was referring to Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s recent interview with Fuentes, where the two discussed their views on Israel and Judaism. During the lengthy conversation, the two ripped “Christian Zionists” while denouncing American conservatives who back Israel.

What did Charlie Kirk tell Dinesh D'Souza?

In the first screenshot shared by D'Souza, Kirk wrote, “This was a massive mistake that you did this. He’s vermin and you just gave him one of the biggest boosts of his career.”

The second screenshot showed Kirk telling D'Souza about his interview with Fuentes, “You have no idea the damage you did by talking to him and complimenting him. You are making even bigger. We’ve been fighting this guy for 6 years”.

Kirk added, “And you are the first main stream voice to debate and give him a compliment. Which then makes him bigger and more powerful.”

In response, D’Souza told Kirk that he is “getting a ton of this,” adding that it was “amazing to hear from your experience." D’Souza also told Kirk that he made "very good points”.

In another post, D’Souza clarified why he believes his interview with Fuentes’ was not the same as Carlson’s interview with the far-right political commentator. “I debated Nick Fuentes because the two of us strongly disagree. We are not on the same side,” D’Souza wrote. “Tucker did a friendly, almost devotional interview with Nick because the two of them are on the same side.”

