Nick Fuentes slams Candace Owens for exposing Charlie Kirk ‘queening to Nicki Minaj’

Nick Fuentes, the far-right political commentator known for his Groyper Army, slammed Candace Owens on X for ‘exposing’ Charlie Kirk. Fuentes' reaction came after Owens shared a post on October 23 of her purported chat with Kirk, discussing Nicki Minaj'. Nick Fuentes slammed Candace Owens for her post on Charlie Kirk, calling her 'diabolical'.(X/@NickJFuentes, X/@PopBase)

“Candace exposing Charlie Kirk for queening out to Nicki Minaj just for the entire internet to clown on him after he was killed in front of everybody is diabolical,” Fuentes wrote on X. “Let this man rest already,” he added.

What had Candace Owens said?

Owens had shared her purported old chats with the slain Turning Point USA founder. “2018 was such a ride. Charlie went from not knowing the difference between Jay-Z and Kanye, to texting me like this on his daily runs,” she wrote, adding, “Everyone in politics was fake and gay but at least we had hip hop.”

Fuentes had written there as well, “Damn you didn’t have to expose him like this.”

While some praised Owens for being a ‘real friend’ of Charlie's others found it ‘weird’ that she was sharing that post. “This is really weird. Why would you post this?,” a person on X asked. Another claimed, “Charlie was saying he only listens to classical music.”

Candace Owens on Charlie Kirk's assassination

Many who slammed Owens for sharing the purported old texts between her and Charlie Kirk said she should ‘let him rest’. Kirk was fatally shot on September 10, when attending an event at the Utah Valley University.

In the wake of his assassination, Owens has come up with several conspiracy theories including alleging an Israeli involvement in his killing, while recently event hinting that the FBI might have had something to do with this. Owens has not provided any concrete basis for these claims.

Meanwhile, the FBI in their investigation Tyler Robinson in custody and the 22-year-old Utah native has been charged with murder in Kirk's killing.