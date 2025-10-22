Search
Wed, Oct 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

How much Charlie Kirk's memorial cost taxpayers? Shocking figures revealed

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Oct 22, 2025 07:47 pm IST

Charlie Kirk's memorial cost taxpayers significantly. The US Secret Service paid over $2.6 million to ARCUS Group, LLC for perimeter security, TMZ reported.

Charlie Kirk's memorial, which was held at held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, cost taxpayers a huge amount. The US Secret Service paid millions to an event firm to secure the perimeter, as per TMZ.

The US Secret Service spent $2.6 million on security for Charlie Kirk's memorial at State Farm Stadium, hiring ARCUS Group for perimeter protection.(AFP)
The US Secret Service spent $2.6 million on security for Charlie Kirk's memorial at State Farm Stadium, hiring ARCUS Group for perimeter protection.(AFP)

According to the data TMZ has obtained, the Secret Service hired ARCUS Group, LLC, a full-service event management and disaster relief aid organization, and paid $2,677,416.19 to guard the memorial's perimeter at Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium.

ARCUS has expertise protecting perimeters at renowned events. The administration is obviously confident in their capabilities, as seen by their website showcasing their previous perimeter protection assignments, which include President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2021.

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old college student, was arrested and charged in connection with the assassination of Charlie kirk during a TPUSA event on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

He has been charged with two counts of obstruction of justice, aggravated murder, criminal discharge of a handgun causing serious bodily injury, two counts of witness tampering, and committing a violent offense while a kid was present.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / How much Charlie Kirk's memorial cost taxpayers? Shocking figures revealed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On