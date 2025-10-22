Jen Psaki brutally trolled by White House for wild swipe at JD Vance-Usha marriage

A senior Trump official publicly targeted former White House press secretary Jen Psaki for her wild remarks against US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha. White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung slammed Jen Psaki for her remarks about Vice President JD Vance, calling her a 'dumba**' on X. (X@CollinRugg)

Steven Cheung, the White House Director of Communications and the President's aide, used crude language on his official X profile to criticise Psaki who worked in both the Obama and Biden administrations.

“Jen Psuki must be transferring her own personal issues onto others,” Cheung wrote on X while misspelling her surname. “@jrpsaki is a dumba** who has no comprehension of the truth and has to overcompensate for her lack of talent by saying untrue things. Circle back on that, moron.”

Here's what Psaki said on Vance and Usha's marriage

Psaki recently faced criticism for making contentious remarks while appearing on a podcast. She implied that Usha Vance's marriage to US VP JD Vance wasn't going well in an episode of the "I've Had It" series that aired Tuesday (US time). The former Press Secretary hinted that the Second Lady and lawyer of Indian descent might be seeking a divorce, without providing any evidence. Moreover, Usha has not issued any statement regarding any troubles in her marriage with Vance.

“I always wonder what’s going on in the mind of his wife,” Psaki stated in reference to Usha Vance. “Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. Come over here, we’ll save you.”

During the podcast, Psaki continued to promote the divisive notion that Vance had his sights set on the presidency. Calling Vance “the little Manchurian candidate,” she claimed he "wants to be president more than anything else", adding that he will do anything to “get there.”

The Vice President, according to the former Press Secretary from the Biden administration, is “a chameleon who makes himself into whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him.”

Psaki, who called Vance “scarier in certain ways,” insisted that he wouldn't be able to mobilize the “whole movement” the way Trump does because he doesn't have “rizz.”

Jen Psaki faces backlash

Psaki, who currently presents the MSNBC program “The Briefing with Jen Psaki,” received criticism from the far-left and MAGA camp for her baseless remarks.

“His wife comes off incredibly happy—Jen is a mean girl and thinks that makes her special,” one user wrote.

“I've never seen Jen this happy,” said, Collin Rugg, the co-owner of Trending Politics.

On X, The Libs of TikTok dragged MSNBC, saying: “Unhinged Jen Psaki is now smearing JD Vance, suggesting that his wife, Usha, wants to leave her husband and offers to ‘save’ her. She also thinks JD Vance is ‘scarier’ than Donald Trump. @MSNBC should be ashamed to pay her salary.”