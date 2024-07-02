Jen Psaki says blaming Joe Biden's staff for ‘bad debate’ is ‘absurd’: ‘You are not talking about the right things’

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has asserted that Joe Biden’s disastrous presidential debate performance was not because of the debate prep. Many have blamed the president’s staff for his bad performance – including White House senior adviser Anita Dunn, her husband Bob Bauer, and Ron Klain, the former White House chief of staff who is known to have run the preparations. Jen Psaki says blaming Joe Biden's staff for ‘bad debate’ is ‘absurd’ (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, AP/PTI)

‘You are not talking about the right things’

Taking to X, Psaki wrote, “There are a lot of important discussions and debates about this political moment we are in and the path forward, but the notion that the issue at the debate was the prep process done by people like @RonaldKlain and Anita Dunn who have successfully prepped many candidates including Obama, Clinton and Biden is absurd.”

“It was a bad debate,” Psaki claimed. “I have no doubt they were tough, strategic and direct. (Believe me I have seen them in action) but prep does not always determine the outcome. Biden was bad. Important convos about what happens next. But if you are directing your ire at “prep” you are not talking about the right things.”

According to a report by The New York Times, Biden is not upset and still trusts his staff. One insider said that the president’s wife, Jill Biden, did not criticise the staff either.

While some sources alleged members of Biden’s family were upset with the staff, a White House official dismissed the claims. Some Democrats also believe it is not fair to blame Biden’s staff for what was the president’s own failing.

Meanwhile, Klain said Biden would stay in the race without a doubt. “He is the choice of the Democratic voters,” Klain said. “We are seeing record levels of support from grass-roots donors. We had a bad debate night. But you win campaigns by fighting — not quitting — in the face of adversity.”