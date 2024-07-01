Jill Biden graces Vogue cover amid backlash over President Joe's debate fiasco: ‘I tell him…’

US First Lady Jill Biden appeared on the August edition of Vogue magazine wearing an elegant white suit. This comes days after her husband President Joe Biden featured on TIME Magazine's cover for next month with a one word headline “Panic”, reflecting the concerns among Democrats about his second bid following his “disastrous” debate performance with GOP rival Donald Trump. Now, Jill's appearance on Vogue's cover copy “We will decide our future” takes a whole new significance when it comes to the question if Biden should continue running for the office. Jill Biden has been urging Joe Biden to continue running for president in spite of his stumbles and mumblings during significant events and media appearances.(Vogue)

Jill has been urging Biden to continue running for president in spite of his stumbles and mumblings during significant events and media appearances. The 81-year-old Commander-in-Chief has long been the target of criticism over his mental and physical capacities.

Jill has made her way to the Vogue cover for the second time, the first appearance occurred in July 2021. The most recent piece went for publishing prior to Thursday's debate. However, the article's online version comes with an Editor's note that raises "discussions" about whether Biden should continue his campaign.

“The debate on June 27 spurred a discussion about whether President Joe Biden should remain the Democratic nominee. Dr. Jill Biden, the first lady and Vogue’s August cover subject, has fiercely defended her husband and stood by him,” the note says.

‘We will continue to fight,’ vows Jill Biden

According to Jill, Biden's four years in the office will not be defined by the 90 minutes he spent on the stage during the presidential debate last week. She has vowed to “continue to fight.”

As Biden's “closest confidant and advocate,” Jill told Vogue that her husband “will always do what's best for the country." She, however, made no concrete announcements regarding the 2024 ticket.

In its report, NBC cited a source close to the Biden family, stating that Jill is “the only person who has ultimate influence with him,” and “if she decides there should be a change of course, there will be a change of course.”

The Bidens spent the weekend at Camp David, where it's said the President spoke with his family. Following this, Jill called Vogue to provide her analysis of the debate. While Jill refrained from talking to Vogue about several worries expressed about Biden's age and mental health, she expressed support for his candidacy.

Stressing that “every campaign is hard, unique and important”, she told Vogue: “But this one, the urgency is different. We know what’s at stake. Joe is asking the American people to come together to draw a line in the sand against all this vitriol.”

Jill Biden: A driving force behind Joe’s political decisions

Jill has strong say in guiding Biden when it comes to policy issues or his reelection campaign.

“I tell him what I'm hearing and what I'm seeing, and he gets it,” she admitted, adding that “And this is where the magic happens.”

After the Thursday debate, Jill was seen guiding Biden off the stage for a scheduled rally.

Gushing over her hubby's performance in the debate, she asserted, “Joe, you did such a great job! You answered every question, you knew all the facts!”