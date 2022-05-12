Psaki names funniest inquiry she got as Biden's press secretary. It's about dog
- The inquiry, which Psaki found hilarious, followed a report of a biting incident involving Major, the first rescue dog to live in the White House.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently revealed that a question related to US President Joe Biden’s dog was one of the funniest moments for her in the briefing room.
“Someone once asked me if I would commit not to euthanize the dog — as in the president’s dog,” Psaki told ITK when asked to recall the funniest moment in the briefing room as press secretary.
“I don’t know if it was a serious question from that person,” she added. “It may have been.”
The arrival of Champ and Major –the two German Shepherds – marked the return of pets to the White House after a four-year hiatus under former President Donald Trump.
US continues its engagement with India over Ukraine war, says White House
Major had to be briefly removed from the premises after two incidents of nipping staff on White House grounds.
She was asked if she could “reassure the public” that the German Shepherd wouldn’t be put down after the biting incident. Psaki reiterated that the dog was “still getting acclimated” after moving to the White House and was “surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury”.
“Every now and then, there’s a humorous question that you go back into your office and laugh about,” Psaki said. “But we have a good time. There are funny things that happen every day.”
Psaki is leaving the job on Friday and Karine Jean-Pierre, the principal deputy press secretary, is poised to replace her.
