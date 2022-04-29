US continues its engagement with India over Ukraine war, says White House
The United States said that it is engaging with India over Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, adding that the talks will continue in next month's Quad summit in Japan.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the US and India have held multiple talks over ways to support Ukranians during the war, including discussions on sanctions and assistance, news agency PTI reported.
"We have had a number of engagements, as you know, with leaders in India about our approach to supporting the Ukrainians in this war, whether that is sanctions and the enormous sanctions package we've put in place or, of course, the assistance we've provided. We will convey the same sentiments in this meeting," Psaki told reporters when asked about how the issue of the Ukraine war will be discussed during the Quad summit.
Psaki further said that other Quad members “have also been vital partners and supporters of the Ukrainians’ effort to fight the war”.
Japan has proposed May 24 as the date of a summit for Quad, a bloc comprising the United States, Australia, Japan and India. The meeting coincides with US President Joe Biden’s visit to Tokyo.
"US President Biden will visit Japan on May 22-24. As part of the visit, he is going to meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on May 23, and take part in the summit of the Quad nations' leaders on May 24," Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.
Hindustan Times earlier reported that if the summit goes as planned, this will be the first in-person meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Joe Biden since the beginning of the Ukraine war on February 24.
Previously, the two leaders spoke about the war on April 12. During the meeting, Biden urged Modi not to accelerate the buying of Russian oil as the US and countries were trying to cut off Moscow's energy income following its invasion of Ukraine.
He also praised India's humanitarian assistance to Kyiv and highlighted the need for continuous close consultations to manage the destabilising consequences of the war.
(With agency inputs)
