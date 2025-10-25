Laura Loomer, Nick Fuentes clash over ‘influence’ after MTG's brutal takedown of ‘Pentagon adviser’

Laura Loomer, the far-right activist, has been clashing with conservative commentator known for his Groyper army, Nick Fuentes. The two had a verbal spat on X over wielding influence with the Donald Trump government. Laura Loomer told Nick Fuentes she worked hard, while claiming he didn't seem to work at all.(Instagram/reallauraloomer, X/@stillgray)

Fuentes launched a scathing attack on Loomer calling her a ‘Jewish Israel shill’. He said on the social media platform that Loomer had “more influence and access in the Trump administration than all of you ’Heritage American' larpers combined.”

“People like her, Gavin Wax, Mark Levin, Randy Fine, and Lindsey Graham are untouchable while you beg & plead on X,” Fuentes continued.

Laura Loomer hits back

Loomer hit back at Fuentes, pointing out the apparent errors in his ways. “You told people to not vote for Trump, and then you complain nonstop that you have no influence. You used your group to run billboards against Trump during the 2024 election in swing states and you said we would be better off if Kamala were in office,” she said in reply to Fuentes' attack.

“What stories are you breaking? What are you doing to actually help our country as oppose to bitch and cry all day about how censored you are?,” an outraged Loomer asked. “I was censored too and I kept working hard. You forget that I was banned on more platforms than you, but you can’t ever admit that because it shatters your claims that Jews are never censored. You lie to make a point while you ignore how I too was debanked and censored,” she continued.

Loomer slammed Fuentes saying it seemed he didn't want to work, while she claimed to work over 100 hours every week ‘breaking stories of NATIONAL IMPACT’. “I work hard everyday breaking stories that expose immigration abuse, and waste, fraud and abuse in the government,” she also said.

Charging at Fuentes again, Loomer asked “What are you doing? Why would you have access when all you do is attack President Trump?”. Then, slamming the Fuentes, Loomer said “Listen to your own words. I clipped your own clip for you.” Asking him to shut up, she continued, “You are your own worst enemy and you should start to internalize that. You are resentful and jealous and nobody can take credit for my own tenacity and drive aside from myself.”

Then she added, “I have worked incredibly hard while you sit on the sideline making EVERY SINGLE ISSUE IN THE WORLD about a foreign country while you call Trump a 'scam artist'.” Loomer concluded, saying that she'd earned her influence with her hard work, and urged Fuentes to ‘try working sometime’.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's takedown of Laura Loomer

Loomer's tirade about influence comes after Republican heavyweight Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed her during an interview with Tucker Carlson. MTG and Loomer have locked horns in the past as well.

Carlson asked during Wednesday's The Tucker Carlson Show, “How does Laura Loomer get to be a Pentagon adviser, but you get primaried? What is that?”. Notably, Loomer's influence in the Trump administration was being alluded to in his comment.

MTG replied with a brutal takedown, saying “I don’t know. I’ve never understood why anyone takes her seriously. This is a woman who can’t even legally buy a gun because she had such serious mental problems.” Loomer was reportedly denied the chance to own a firearm by the FBI, with her supporters and her claiming it was a target job since she claimed not to know of the FBI's decision until she asked about the denied permit.