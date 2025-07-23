Roy Black cause of death: What happened to Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer? Wife Lea issues statement

Roy Black, one of the nation's most prominent defense attorneys, died at 80 on Monday, at his home in Coral Gables, Florida. Roy Black died at his home in Coral Gables, Florida. (X/@DiligentDenizen)

“Roy Black was the greatest criminal lawyer of our generation, perhaps in American history, achieving acquittals over a span of 50 years in some of the most challenging and notorious cases of all time,” his partner, Howard Srebnick said in an email to AP.

Srebnick has been working with Black for 30 years now. Roy Black was viewed as the GOAT in Miami legal circles, a fellow defense attorney noted, and has represented clients like Justin Bieber and Jeffrey Epstein. The lawyer compared Black to NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

Roy Black cause of death

Roy Black reportedly died while battling an illness. However, details of the illness remain unknown. He was continuing work at his firm.

His wife, Lea, issued a statement, saying, “Thank you all for your blessings. We will be announcing details for a tribute and celebration of life in a few weeks.”

Black will perhaps best be remembered for winning an acquittal in 1991 for William Kennedy Smith, who was facing a rape charge in Palm Beach, in the first trial of its kind to be televised across the nation.

Smith is a nephew of former president John F. Kennedy, former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, and former Sen. Edward M. Kennedy.

He also defended Bieber in a case involving driving a Lamborghini under the influence and drag racing. Apart from Epstein, Black's other famous or infamous clients include Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, Rush Limbaugh, and William Lozano.

Lozano is the police officer who was acquitted in the case of shooting and killing Black motorcyclist Clement Lloyd. His acquittal sparked riots in Miami in 1989.

“…he really was the GOAT of criminal defense lawyers. There are so many of us that want to be Roy in the courtroom — commanding, persuasive, funny. ... The hardest working. The most determined. And always so positive about winning,” peer David O Markus said.