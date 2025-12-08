Diddy accused of involvement in Biggie Smalls, Tupac Shakur killings in 50 Cent’s new docu, ‘Sean had an envy for…’

50 Cent’s new documentary on the rise and fall of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Netflix is full of new footage, explosive revelations and insider interviews. The second episode of ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning,’ a multi-part docuseries, explored a behind-the-scenes version of the killings of rappers Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur, indicating through the process that Diddy was involved in both the crimes. 50 Cent’s docuseries accuses Diddy of involvement in Biggie Smalls, Tupac Shakur killings (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Allegations against Diddy

The docuseries includes testimony from rapper Mark Curry, rapper Craig Mack's ex-wife Roxanne Johnson and Bad Boy co-founder Kirk Burrowes, through which it alleges that Diddy ripped off artists and escalated the East-West rivalry in the '90s.

"I think Sean had an envy for his own artists, he was jealous of their talent," Burrowes said, accusing Diddy of forcing him to sign over his 25% stake of the stock in the label they cofounded. He alleged that Diddy threatened him with a baseball bat.

The episode unraveled the rivalry between Diddy’s Bad Boy and Suge Knight's Death Row Records on the West Coast. While Death row boasted artists like Dr. Dre and later 2Pac, Bad Boy had Biggie and later Faith Evans, 112 and Mase.

According to the interviews, the rivalry was not really between the artists. Executives, particularly Diddy, was accused of pouring fuel into fire and making the rivalry spin out of control.

The documentary claimed that the label war later turned into gang war. The Crisps were on Bad Boy and Biggie’s side, the Bloods on Knight and Death Row’s.

According to the docuseries, Diddy was at the center of all of this. He was allegedly connected to drug boss Duane "Keffe D" Davis through Eric Von Zip. At present, David is currently awaiting trial for the killing of Shakur.

Von Zip, who Diddy said was his uncle, was allegedly known for looming large in the New York gang scene. Recordings accompanied by commentary from former Los Angeles Police Department detective Greg Krading revealed Davis saying how he and nephew Orlando Anderson pulled off the 1996 Las Vegas shooting of Shakur.

Davis claimed that Diddy had agreed to pay him, as well as other gang members, to do away with Shakur and Knight. He added that the money never ended up getting materialized partly because Knight was not killed, and it was funneled through Von Zip. Zip has since died.

"I think that Sean now in my mature mind had a lot to do with the death of Tupac," Burrowes said, adding that after the shooting the Bad Boys crew knew it would not be safe to be in Los Angeles, but Diddy pushed them to go anyway.

Burrowes alleged Diddy also urged Biggie Smalls, real name Christopher Wallace, to go to Los Angeles for promotion for his album against the rapper's wishes. Wallace was shot dead during that 1997 trip.

"He ushered Biggie to his death," Burrowes said, adding that Diddy later falsely claimed that it was Biggie’s idea to be in Los Angeles.

Burrowes further said that after Wallace’s death, Diddy threw a massive funeral but made the charges recuperable to the rapper in death. This meant Wallace was paying for his own funeral after his death. Burrowes said he was later fired for refusing to change the terms of Biggie's contract after his death in order to be more favorable to Bad Boy.

Archival footage of Wallace's mother, Voletta Wallace, showed her blaming the rap war at the center of the shooting. "All it was was a Puffy and Suge Knight war," she said.

Diddy’s team responds

Diddy’s team said in a statement to USA Today that "Netflix's so-called 'documentary' is a shameful hit piece." His spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said that the mosaic mogul’s legal team would not be commenting "on individual claims being repeated in the documentary."

"Many of the people featured have longstanding personal grievances, financial motives, or credibility issues that have been documented for years," Engelmayer said. "Several of these stories have already been addressed in court filings, and others were never raised in any legal forum because they're simply not true. The project was built around a one-sided narrative led by a publicly admitted adversary, and it repeats allegations without context, evidence, or verification."

Engelmayer added, "Sean Combs will continue to address legitimate matters through the legal process, not through a biased Netflix production."