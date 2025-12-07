Diddy’s son faces scrutiny after release of 50 Cent’s documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ son, Justin Combs, has been facing massive criticism online after the release of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a Netflix docuseries on his rapper father. Meanwhile, Justin’s mother, Misa Hylton, also complained of harassment, per El-Balad. Misa Hylton claimed that she and her son Justin Combs were facing increased harassment.(REUTERS)

Justin Combs in Sean Combs: The Reckoning

The four-part documentary, which also looks at Diddy's family members who have pursued their own careers in entertainment, has reignited years of accusations and conjecture around the disgraced rapper’s inner circle.

Viewers are re-examining Justin Combs' public history, which includes his time as a collegiate football player, his media appearances, and his business endeavours. At the same time, a case against Justin and his father that surfaced earlier this year has been brought back to light. The majority of the series focuses on the music mogul, but it also encourages a thorough analysis of the environment surrounding him.

Misa Hylton complains of harassment

Misa Hylton claimed that she and her son Justin experienced an increase in harassment connected to rumour cycles that were intensified by the documentary discussion. She said the matter stems from comments made by a former Bad Boy Records security officer.

She questioned suggestions regarding her son's paternity and advised viewers to use "critical thinking" before embracing rehashed stories. “The truth is: the public is being misled about me and my child. We’ve been dragged into something we never asked for…a cruel game built on rumors and agendas. Please take a moment before believing everything you hear,” Misa wrote, as per Prime Timer. The message was later deleted.

Earlier this year, a legal lawsuit alleging a 2017 incident in Los Angeles was filed against Justin Combs. The case accuses him and Diddy of a “brutal gang-rape”, The Guardian reported.

About Sean Combs: The Reckoning

Directed by Alex Stapleton, Sean Combs: The Reckoning is a television documentary miniseries about the sexual misconduct allegations against The series was released on Netflix on December 2, 2025.

A spokesperson for Combs slammed the docuseries before its release in December. He said the work was a "shameful hit piece", which used "stolen footage that was never authorized for release", according to Variety.

Rapper 50 Cent executive-produced the documentary.