First Disney-Hallmark Channel Christmas film out in 2026; Lacey Chabert set to lead the project

Lacey Chabert is set to star in the first-ever Disney and Hallmark Channel collaboration. The new movie, titled Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, will be filmed at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Variety reported. Apart from Lacey, Travis Van Winkle, Taegan Burns, Richard Kind, and Asher Alexander are part of the project. Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, will be filmed at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.(Instagram/@hallmarkchannel)

The movie was announced on Saturday during The Hallmark Christmas Experience: A Hometown Holiday. The event aired just after Lacey’s new movie, She’s Making A List. The collaboration with Disney will air in 2026, during the 17th annual Countdown to Christmas. The project will be written and helmed by Ryan Landels.

Holiday Ever After: Plot

The official logline for Holiday Ever After reads, “Lindsey (Chabert) and her extended family head to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together. But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip."

As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross during their stay, they realise that they are not so different from each other. "Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance,” the synopsis read.

Also read: Jay Kelly cast guide: From George Clooney and Adam Sandler to Laura Dern; a look at the actors in the film

Lacey Chabert expresses her excitement for Disney collaboration

In an Instagram video, Lacey said this was the first time a Hallmark Channel movie was being announced a year ahead of its release. She said she had always loved visiting Walt Disney World Resort with her family, calling it “the absolute perfect setting for a Hallmark Christmas movie.”

The post was captioned, “Mistletoe meets pixie dust! We’re so excited to announce Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True starring Lacey Chabert! This magical Hallmark original movie is coming to the Hallmark Channel in 2026!”

Also read: SNL’s latest episode features Melissa McCarthy as host for record sixth time, lights up the show with lively monologue

Disney and Hallmark team up

The two brands will also work on an exclusive collection of products inspired by Holiday Ever After, Just Jared reported. This includes ornaments, gifts, greeting cards, and gift wrap.

Darren Abbott, Hallmark’s chief brand officer, said in a statement that the company was “thrilled” to expand its partnership with Disney beyond the products they create together. He explained that their new collaboration, a “heartwarming and joyful Christmas movie”, showcases “the very best of both brands.”