SNL’s latest episode features Melissa McCarthy as host for record sixth time, lights up the show with lively monologue

Actor Melissa McCarthy notched up a key milestone in her career as she hosted Saturday Night Live for a record sixth time. She joins an elite list of female celebrities who have hosted the show five or more times – Drew Barrymore, Tina Fey, and Scarlett Johansson, as per The Mirror USA. Melissa McCarthy lights up Saturday Night Live with sixth appearance as host(X/@nbcsnl)

McCarthy was hosting the seventh episode of the 51st season of SNL. She delivered a monologue that was received favourably by fans online. Since the festive season has started and Christmas and New Year are on the anvil, the two-time Oscar nominee described the occasion as a ‘special time’ in the year. She also talked about it being a time for family and friends and Christmas vibes.

Melissa McCarthy returns to SNL

One of her jokes in the monologue involved a peculiar musical talent of hers. “Speaking of music, there's something most people don’t know about me, and it's that I am a musician. And my instrument and my instrument is the mouth horn. That's right, it’s the mouth horn,” she said, before humming a tune. She was then joined by the rest of the cast of SNL for a musical performance.

In the rest of the show, she played some eccentric characters to great comedic effect. This included playing an elderly lady getting a bit too frank with a supermarket worker, then another older woman helping out a young neighbor in weird ways, and then a whacky UPS worker. Her performances and comical timing received wide applause on social media.

Latest episode of SNL

The show started with the famous Cold Open, with Colin Jost playing the Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and James Austin Johnson producing his usual impression of President Donald Trump. The skit shows President Trump nodding off as Secretary Hegseth addresses the press. This is inspired by a recent event where President Trump was seen struggling to keep his eyes open during a meeting.

Apart from the skits featuring McCarthy, there was a musical performance by Dijon, who sang ‘Higher!’ by Baby. Dijon is a collaborator with several members of the musical crew of SNL, as per Entertainment Weekly.

The Weekend Update saw Colin Jost returning to his usual role and joking about Donald Trump’s Home Alone 2 scene, manipulating it to bring about a mention of Jeffrey Epstein. Apart from the spate of jokes, Ben Marshall made an appearance as a sunburnt holidaymaker. There were some other skits as the show concluded on a positive note.