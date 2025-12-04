Scarlett Johansson is headed to DC’s Gotham City, and is in final negotiations to join The Batman Part II, sources said, according to Deadline. The actress’ potential appearance in the sequel to Matt Reeves’ 2021 hit would happen four years after she left the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind. Scarlett Johansson headed to DC's Gotham City? What we know about her plans to join The Batman sequel (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)

Should the deal come together, Johansson will first film The Exorcist, to which she signed on last week. She will then move on to Batman, joining Robert Pattinson, who is set to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader in the sequel being written and directed by Reeves.

It is, however, unclear who Johansson might be playing and what the details about her potential role are. The DC Studios film could start shooting next spring for an October 2027 theatrical release from Warner Bros, according to Variety.

“It’s been a long journey, but I am so incredibly excited. I’m really proud of the script me and Mattson did,” Reeves told Variety at the Emmys in September, describing how The Batman team kept the story under wraps. “We put [the script] into a secret pouch that literally has a lock on it with a code. [Robert Pattinson] was in New York at the time, and everything is high security.”

What’s keeping Scarlett Johansson busy?

Johansson has been busy setting up several franchises. Besides the Exorcist and Batman, she recently helped relaunch the Jurassic World franchise with Jurassic World: Rebirth. The film hit theaters in July, and grossed $868M worldwide. It even has a sequel in the works.

Johansson recently made her directorial debut with the Sony Pictures Classics drama Eleanor the Great, which world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. She is also set to be seen in the James Gray pic Paper Tiger opposite Miles Teller and Adam Driver.