Scarlett Johansson to star in Mike Flanagan's new Exorcist movie

The Exorcist is one of the celebrated horror franchises. Mike Flanagan recently confirmed a new installment, with Scarlett Johansson stepping into the lead role. According to Deadline, the Blumhouse-Atomic Monster studio has shifted its focus to reviving the franchise. The film will take place nearly 3 years after the events of the previous film, The Exorcist: Believer (2023). Scarlett Johansson to play lead in Mike Flanagan’s upcoming Exorcist movie(Getty Images via AFP)

Scarlett Johansson’s casting in The Exorcist universe

The studios are holding meetings with several top-tier actors, and Johansson seems to be the appropriate fit for the role in the upcoming film. Amid the buzz, Flanagan sat down for a conversation with the outlet, where he praised the movie star.

He said, “Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this Exorcist film.”

He further added, “The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker. And it’s an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe. Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I’ve made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting.”

Meanwhile, with the Marvel star’s involvement in the horror franchise, the makers are looking at the upcoming film seriously, considering The Exorcist: Believer underperformed at the box office.

The movie grossed $65.5M in the U.S. and Canada and $136.2M worldwide. Following the numbers, NBC Universal, Peacock, and Blumhouse brought back the rights from Morgan Creek for $400 million in July 2021, and the director of the movie, David Gordon Green, withdrew from his next installment.

Scarlett Johansson on the work front

On her professional front, Johansson starred in the latest release, Jurassic World: Rebirth, alongside Jonathan Bailey. The actress’s portrayal of Zora Bennett impressed the audience, and the film collected $869 million at the global box office.

Meanwhile, Johansson’s role in the upcoming movie of The Exorcist is kept under wraps. The film will be written and directed by Mike Flanagan, under his banner Red Room Pictures. While David Robinson will produce the movie, Jason Blum and Ryan Turek have come on board to produce and executive produce, respectively.

