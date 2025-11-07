Jurassic World Rebirth India OTT release: When and where to watch Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey’s latest film

Dinosaur fans and sci-fi lovers in India, get ready. The latest chapter in the iconic Jurassic franchise, Jurassic World: Rebirth, is all set to arrive on digital screens. Directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, this film is the seventh instalment in the Jurassic Park series and the fourth in the Jurassic World franchise. Jurassic World: Rebirth stars Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson in the lead.(Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment via AP)

The movie stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, along with Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Ed Skrein, Luna Blaise, and David Iacono.

Jurassic World: Rebirth’s theatrical success

Jurassic World: Rebirth was released in theatres in the United States and Canada on July 2, 2025, and hit Indian cinemas on July 4, 2025. The film received positive attention from fans and performed well at the box office, earning a total of $868 million worldwide, including $339.2 million in domestic collection, as per IMDB.

Jurassic World: Rebirth OTT release in India

Now, after its successful run in cinemas, the film is ready for streaming at home. Jurassic World: Rebirth will premiere over the Children’s Day weekend, on November 14. The digital release will be available from 12:00 am IST, giving fans a chance to watch and enjoy dinosaurs in action, in comfort at their home.

The movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, making it accessible to audiences across India. However, viewers will need an active JioHotstar subscription to watch the film. Those with a valid plan can stream it without any extra charges.

Jurassic World: Rebirth - Other streaming options

In the US, Jurassic World: Rebirth is available on Peacock from October 30, 2025. Peacock also released deleted scenes, a gag reel, a six-part documentary, and a 30-minute special called Jurassic World Rebirth: The Making of a New Era. In India, the film is also on Prime Video, but only as a rental.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is a family-friendly adventure filled with action, suspense, and nostalgia. So, mark your calendars for November 14, grab your popcorn, and get ready to see the dinosaurs roar once again.

FAQs

1. When will Jurassic World Rebirth release on OTT in India?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be available on JioHotstar from November 14, 2025, at 12:00 AM IST.

2. Where can I watch Jurassic World Rebirth online?

Viewers in India can stream the film on JioHotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

3. Is Jurassic World Rebirth free to watch online?

No, a valid JioHotstar subscription is required to watch the movie. It is not available for free streaming.